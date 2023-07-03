(Decorah) -- Luther College in Decorah is the next stop on the KMA Sports Regional College Football Summer Preview Series.
The 2023 season marks the second for Joe Troche as the program's head coach.
"We're excited," Troche said. "We have a good young group coming in. We want to continue building off what we did last year and this offseason. I'm excited to see how our guys respond."
Troche points to the addition of a new strength coach as a reason for excitement and optimism this season.
"The energy in the weight room is different," he said. "It's a new energy that carries over. Practices have been fun. Our guys are excited about every part of their development."
The Norse went 2-8 in 2022 -- Troche's first year as head coach.
"I liked how they battled week in and week out," he said. "The wins are the last thing you see when building a program. What people don't see is the work put in. Our guys are different people, and that's a critical piece for us."
As Troche enters year two, he feels confident he has the personnel to suit his style and philosophies.
"We're bringing in students that are our guys," he said. "These are guys that want to reach their full potential. They understand our standards and are running with it. I'm proud of our guys and how far they've come in a year. I'm excited to get our newcomers and returners together because we're going to look different."
The Norse must replace two starting wide receivers, but they return several contributors.
"Those guys are key," Troche said. "If you have a quarterback, you always have a shot. And we're pretty talented at the running back position. We have some talented wide receivers, but they're unproven. I think we have more answers than we did last year. Hopefully, that will lead to more points."
Defensively, the Norse have made some changes.
"We'll continue to build around our players," Troche said. "We have athletic guys that are dynamic, so we want to build around them. The emphasis will be on being sound and understanding leverage and angles."
The main goal this year is for the Norse to make strides in an ultra-competitive American Rivers Conference.
"The most important thing for us is connecting as a team," Troche said. "We have one returner for every newcomer. It's about unit pride and connecting as a team. That will be huge."
Luther opens the season on September 9th against St. Olaf College. Hear more with Coach Troche below.
