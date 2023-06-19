(Atchison) -- The 10th stop on KMA Sports Regional College Football Summer Preview Series heads south to Atchison, Kansas, where Harlan alum Joel Osborn is preparing his Benedictine program for the season.
The Ravens had a memorable 2022, going 12-2 and reaching the NAIA Quarterfinals in Osborn's second year as head coach. That success has created excitement around the program heading into this year.
"We had a lot of success and a lot of good players," Osborn said. "We're looking to build off it, but it's a new year for us. We return 14 starters from a year ago, but we have to replace our quarterback. We're going to be a brand new team. We've had a great summer so far. I'm fired up about what we have going on."
Coach Osborn feels his team has established its identity and mindset in its offseason workouts.
"Our mindset is to always try to impose our will," he said. "We're just focused on winning that rep. Whatever is going on around you doesn't matter. The circumstances don't dictate the outcome. We're trying to build that into our team."
The quarterback position is still a question mark for the Ravens due to the graduation of last year's starter, Garrett Kettle. Osborn notes sixth-year senior Luke Laskowski and junior Jackson Dooley as the frontrunners.
"Those guys have been loyal," Osborn said. "They've worked hard to get to where they're at. I'm excited for those guys. They'll get an opportunity this fall."
Whoever gets the QB1 job will have the luxury of two All-American receivers: Ja'Shawn Todd and Jacob Gathright. All-Heart of America Athletic Conference tight end Reed Levi also returns to the offense for Benedictine, as well as an experienced offensive line.
Defensively, the Ravens hope to make strides.
"We improved a lot from year one to year two," Osborn said. "We have a great staff. It starts up front with our defensive line. We have quite a few guys that return up front. We got a key transfer at linebacker, and we return both of our corners. And we have some younger guys that had great offseasons. We'll see what they can do. I'm excited because we feel we have a lot of depth right now."
The pieces are certainly there for the Ravens to have another successful season. They just have to put it together.
"We have to keep taking it one day at a time and keep growing as a team," Osborn said. "Everybody has a job to do. We have to make sure our guys are doing their job."
Benedictine opens the season August 25th against Morningside. Hear the full interview with Coach Osborn below.
