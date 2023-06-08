(Sioux Center) -- The KMA Sports Regional College Football Preview series heads to Sioux Center, Iowa and Dordt University.
The Defenders began playing football in 2008 and had their struggles finding success early in their history. That time is not now, though, as Coach Joel Penner’s program is now focused on going from a great program to an elite program.
“We’re really thankful from where we’ve come and the trajectory we’re on, but the question we keep asking is what is it going to take for us to be a championship program,” Penner told KMA Sports. “We feel like we’re knocking on the door. We feel we’ve cracked the code on how to go from the doormat to a contender, but there’s a difference from being a contender and being a team that finishes first in a great league.”
Doane went 7-3 in 2022 with all 10 games played in the GPAC and finished behind perennial NAIA powers Morningside and Northwestern — the latter of which won the national championship.
“It was a year that I feel like had some real shaky beginnings,” Coach Penner said, “but my goal as a coach is always that we play our best football in November. I feel like that is a hallmark of a well-coached team that is bought in. I really do feel proud of our team and believe that’s exactly what happened.”
After three losses in their first seven games, Dordt ran off four victories to close out the season, including a win at 20th-ranked Midland in the final game of the year.
With that momentum on their side, Coach Penner is excited to see his team continue to grow in 2023. And in his opinion, that will start with the defense.
“We have 10 out of 11 starters from an already-good defense returning,” he said. “(Defensive linemen Jessup Leakey and Sam Andrews) are going to anchor our defensive line. These are fifth-year seniors who have played a ton of snaps. And each year they’ve gotten better and better and better. As they go into their last year, we’re excited about our defensive line.
“We have a couple safeties that I think are elite players. Abe Stoesz is a senior returning captain that plays the outside linebacker/strong safety position and is just a tremendous leader and tremendous tackler. And then we’re going to just keep getting better at the other positions after they got starting experience last year.”
Dordt opens the season at Doane on Saturday, September 2nd. Listen to the full interview with Coach Penner below.
