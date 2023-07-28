(Warrensburg) -- The KMA Sports Regional College Football Summer Preview Series heads to Warrensburg, Missouri to talk with a familiar name for the region.
Former Northwest Missouri State quarterback Josh Lamberson enters his second year as the head coach at Central Missouri.
“There’s excitement and there’s energy,” Lamberson said of the season approaching. “Not being able to sleep. We’ve had 95% of our guys stick around this summer to work out, and that’s a testament to them. They’ve been able to stay on campus and work out together. Run, lift, throw and do all the things that ultimately will help our football team progress.”
Lamberson, who was previously the Central Missouri offensive coordinator from 2010 to 2014 before taking over as the Nebraska-Kearney head coach in 2015 and 2016, was hired to replace Jim Svoboda last February. He spent 2017 to 2021 as the Abilene Christian assistant head coach and offensive coordinator under former Northwest Missouri State head coach Adam Dorrel.
“I think it was a learning curve for me to get back in the (MIAA) after spending a couple years away,” he said. “I don’t think there are any bad teams. I was hired at an awkward time after signing day, and I retained the entire staff. Just getting to know the coaches, players and a place, I think it was a lot of new. I always feel comfortable in any endeavor in year two, but being able to bring in some of your own guys from a recruiting and coaching standpoint and being more comfortable with the place. Those are the things that are going to help us improve and hopefully make some noise in the MIAA.”
The Mules were 4-7 last season, winning four of their final seven games after an 0-4 start against three nationally-ranked foes.
“It took a little while to get comfortable with both sides from a player and a coaches perspective,” Lamberson said. “Our first four games of the season were probably some of the tougher four in the entire country, which is good. You want to measure yourself up against the best of the best, and we figured out where we were compared with the rest of the league. That helped create our identity, and we were able to have a little more success as the season went on.”
Central Missouri will return starting quarterback Cedric Case, who threw for 2,620 yards and 21 touchdowns. His top target, Arkell Smith, is also back after finishing with 57 receptions for 718 yards and eight touchdowns. In addition, Zion Perry is back in the receiving corps after missing most of last season due to injury, and Coach Lamberson is excited about sophomore running back Marcellous Hawkins.
“Up front, we’ve got a returning starter in right guard Gabe Clark,” Lamberson added. “I think that there’s some key pieces at quarterback, wide receiver, running back and offensive line that you can build on. It always helps to have some experience and leadership coming back.”
Defensively, defensive lineman David Olajiga returns following a season with 39.0 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks. Another defensive lineman Joshua Bean, linebacker Isaac Montgomery and safeties Curtis Appleton II, Jaden Dawson and Noah Blair — last year’s leading tackler — are also returning to the fold.
“At the cornerback position, I think it will be an exciting position battle,” Coach Lamberson added. “It’s relatively new (at corner), as we’ve gone out and got some transfers. Safety has stability, and we depend on our safeties to get our defense lined up and make all the checks. All three levels on defense have experience coming back. There’s good players coming back, but we know we have to execute at a high level to be successful in the MIAA.”
On special teams, both kicker Samuel Knowlton and punter Ethan Brown are back while Lamberson expects Luke Dobson will continue to challenge and provide competition at the kicker position.
With the returning talent added to some of the new faces combined with year two for Coach Lamberson, there’s a feeling in Warrensburg there could be plenty of improvement.
“I think it’s a huge jump, quite honestly,” Lamberson said of the familiarity and comfortability in the program compared with last year. “You still don’t know what you don’t know, but I’ve been fortunate to have been a head coach before and been in this seat in the MIAA. You have more familiarity with it. There’s always transition and change, but it’s the ability to adapt, the ability to improvise, to learn with the people around you and empower them.”
Check out the full interview with Coach Lamberson and previous regional college football previews below.