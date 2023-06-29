(Iowa Falls) -- Ellsworth Community College in Iowa Falls is the next stop on The KMA Sports Regional College Football Summer Preview Series.
The Panthers are about to begin their second year under head coach Kory Vaught.
"We feel good," Vaught said. "We've made leaps and bounds in our roster from where it was last season. We addressed some needs and I think we've gotten better."
The Panthers went 0-10 in Vaught's first year. He took over the program after spending the past two seasons as the defensive coordinator. His hire came late in the offseason last year.
"There's nothing that can simulate having a full year," Vaught said. "It's been good to have some normalcy. We don't feel rushed."
While the Panthers were 0-10 a year ago, Vaught saw plenty of positives that could parlay into success this year.
"We had a good group of younger guys that battled through adversity," he said. "We also had guys that redshirted who will be good contributors. Through all the growing pains, a lot of good came from it. I obviously learned a lot in my first season as a head coach. I'm pleased with the progress of a good 50 guys."
Like most junior college programs, the lineup is far from set in stone, but Vaught expects his team to be a physical bunch.
"I think our staples are going to be on the offensive line and in the run game," he said. "We plan to be a more physical team than anyone has probably ever seen at Ellsworth. I think people will leave games against us not wanting to play us again."
The physicality will be on the defensive side, too.
"We got longer," Vaught said. "We'll be physical and run to the ball."
The Panthers have not won a game since October 30th, 2021. While snapping that skid is a goal, Vaught says his team will approach things with the hopes of getting better daily.
"The goals are 1-0 each week," he said. "Every day is about competing and getting better with ourselves. If we stack those days on top of each other, we'll get to where we want to be."
Ellsworth opens the season August 25th against College of DuPage. Hear the full interview with Coach Vaught below.
