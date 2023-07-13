(Wayne) -- The KMA Sports College Football Summer Preview series heads to Wayne, Nebraska today, where Wayne State is preparing for year number two under head coach Logan Masters.
"There's a lot of high hopes and excitement," Masters said. "We're still pretty young with only six seniors on the team. We have a great bunch of kids that work their tails off for us and do the little things right. It's been fun to watch them grow and become the face of Wayne State football. There's a lot of excitement in our football building."
Masters took over the program in 2022. He had been the Wildcats' offensive coordinator in 2020 and 2021 before taking his first head-coaching gig. Masters admits his first year as head coach had some growing pains.
"It's kinda like being a first-time parent," Masters said. "You think you're ready, but you're not until you get thrown into the fire. I had a lot of great leaders I learned from. I asked questions and was surrounded by great people. It wasn't as hard as it could have been. It's fun to lead my alma mater."
The Wildcats went 9-3 in Masters' first year. They reached the Division II playoffs but lost to Minnesota State in the first round. Sixteen total starters return to this year's squad, creating high expectations.
Wayne State's success centered around the ground game on both the offensive and defensive ends.
"Last year, we ran the ball pretty well," Masters said. "That travels. Defensively, we slowed down the running game. That's who we want to be. We want to run the football and stop the run. We get a lot of pieces back, so we're expecting those guys to be better than they were."
Offensively, Nick Bohn returns to the quarterback position. Bohn threw for 2,246 yards and 19 touchdowns last year. He also rushed for 725 yards and seven scores.
"He's pretty stinkin' good," Masters said of Bohn. "Hopefully, we can move the ball and score some points."
The Wildcats will have a new running back stable after the graduation of last year's top two carriers. Former Winterset star Dawson Forgy is expected to contribute to this year's running back committee.
To build on last year's success, Masters feels his team must be more consistent offensively and wreak havoc defensively.
"We have to be more efficient throwing the football," he said. "We spent a lot of time on that this spring. If we can be more efficient, that can make us really dynamic and keep defenses on their heels. Defensively, we have to create more turnovers. We have a chance to have another special year."
Former KMAlanders Sam Rallis (St. Albert) and Clyde Hinton (Plattsmouth) are on Wayne State's roster. The Division II Wildcats begin their season August 31st against Minnesota State-Moorhead. Hear the full interview with Coach Masters below.
PREVIOUS REGIONAL COLLEGE FOOTBALL PREVIEWS
June 6th: Vince Fillipp, St. Ambrose University
June 7th: Patrick Daberkow, Concordia University
June 8th: Joel Penner, Dordt University
June 9th: Dan Pifer, Cornell College
June 12th: Reed Hoskins, Simpson College
June 13th: Todd Stepsis, Drake University
June 14th: Brent Barnes, Grinnell College
June 15th: Chris Winter, Wartburg College
June 16th: Brian Keller, Nebraska Wesleyan
June 17th: Joel Osborn, Benedictine College
June 18th: Jesse Montalto, Iowa Central Community College
June 19th: Matt Franzen, Hastings College
June 20th: Jeff Jamrog, Midland University
June 21st: Jeff McMartin, Central College
June 26th: Bodie Reeder, University of Northern Iowa
June 27th: Steve Ryan, Morningside University
June 28th: Marc Benavidez, William Penn University
June 29th: Kory Vaught, Ellsworth Community College
June 30th: Tyler Staker, Coe College
July 3rd: Joe Troche, Luther College
July 4th: Austin Dickinson, Buena Vista University
July 5th: Joe Woodley, Grand View University
July 6th: Matt McCarty, Northwestern College
July 7th: Jermaine Gales, Lincoln University
July 10th: Ryan Held, University of Nebraska-Kearney
July 11th: Tyler Fenwick, Missouri Western
July 12th: Steve Helminiak, Loras