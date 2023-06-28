(Oskaloosa) -- The KMA Sports Regional College Football Summer Preview Series heads to Oskaloosa, Iowa today with a look at William Penn University.
The Heart of America Athletic Conference school is under new leadership this upcoming season with former Avila head coach Marc Benavidez taking over.
“I was at a point in my career where I was definitely looking for a new challenge,” Benavidez said of taking the William Penn job. “We had accomplished everything we had accomplished at Avila, and I had spent my entire adult life there. So, you think it wouldn’t be easy to leave, but after I interviewed here, checked out the campus and met the people, it was a very easy decision.”
Benavidez led a rebuild at Avila — his alma mater — and was named the KCAC Coach of the Year this past season.
“(William Penn) is unbelievable in terms of support,” Benavidez said. “I meet with the president quite regularly. You constantly hear from everybody, ‘What do we have to do to be successful and improve the program?’ Seeing that day to day is a breath of fresh air for me and something in which helps you truly believe that the faculty, the staff, the people working here want to see our student-athletes improve and be successful.”
The Statesmen went just 3-7 last year and were 1-4 in the conference, making for their fifth consecutive losing season. Benavidez was an appealing candidate given his ability to turn around Avila.
“We had nowhere near the resources at Avila that we have here at William Penn,” Benavidez said. “A big part of (rebuilding) is building a culture and a mindset. I want to make sure I lead by example and instill in these guys on the team that we’ve got to work our butts off to accomplish this.
“Avila never had a winning season in its entire history prior to 2018. That first year we did a lot of things to change the program. Kind of gutted some things. We probably had my worst year at 7-3. We kept improving and ultimately I’ll say this a million times, players win games and coaches lose games. We have to do what we can to recruit the best football players and people we can, and put them in a position to be successful.”
Benavidez says the rebuild at William Penn may not be as drastic as Avila, considering the remaining talent.
“We inherited a roster that had some talent,” he said. “I watched just about every live stream, all the games, before I accepted this job and saw a lot of potential. There are some things that are fairly easy fixes and some low hanging fruit, so starting off the bat it was simply retention, meeting and evaluating players and coaches. The number one question I ask myself and others is, ‘Why is this place not winning more?’ The roots are here.
“We’ve got a fairly detailed (rebuilding plan), and I would say we’ve executed the plan so far, which is easy to say when you haven’t played a football game yet. Ultimately, it’s about the players and making sure they are going to execute and enjoy their experience.
The Marc Benavidez era at William Penn officially begins on Saturday, September 2nd at Missouri Baptist. The home opener is the following Saturday against Missouri Valley.
Listen to much more with Coach Benavidez in the audio file below and find previous KMA Sports Regional College Football Previews under the audio.
