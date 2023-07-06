(Orange City) -- The next stop on our KMA Sports Regional College Football Summer Preview series is Orange City and the reigning NAIA national champion at Northwestern.
The Red Raiders won their final 13 games of the 2022 season on their way to winning the program’s third national title.
“It was a special season,” Coach Matt McCarty told KMA Sports. “Just so proud of our guys and the work they put in. We feel like this has been a few years of the process and staying committed to what we were trying to do and who we were as a program.”
Northwestern dropped their first game of the season to fellow NAIA power Morningside, 30-29, before rolling through the rest of the season and postseason, culminating with a 35-25 win over Keiser (Fla.) in the national championship.
“That (loss to Morningside) was tough,” McCarty said, “but it was something that allowed us to grow as a team and get better. We could see a renewed focus and commitment of doing things the way we wanted to. The Monday after (the loss), I could sense something special was going to happen that season. We felt like some things happened in the game where we really beat ourselves and left some opportunities out there on the field. We made a renewed commitment to not letting that happen again.”
With the program’s third national championship and first since 1983 claimed, Coach McCarty and his coaching staff quickly turned their attention to the 2023 group.
“As great as you think it is going to be, it was that great,” Coach McCarty admitted. “But then you’ve got to make that transition back to working for the next year. We talk about wanting to get to the top of the mountain, but no matter what, just because we got to the top last year, you start at the bottom again. We work every single day to get back to the top.”
Northwestern will have plenty of returning talent from that national championship team, including star quarterback and the MVP of the national championship game, Jalyn Gramstad.
“He’s a dynamic leader and competitor for us,” McCarty said. “He really makes things go offensively. We feel great about the skill position group coming back. Our top three running backs and our top receiver (All-American Michael Story) are back. We only return one starter on the offensive line, but that was a group that really impressed me this spring. These are young guys that stepped into new roles and did an outstanding job all spring.
“Defensively, we feel our defensive line is going to be our strength. Jessen Reinking missed all of last year after being diagnosed with cancer last summer, and he’ll be back this year. He’s a potential All-American up front. We feel like our defensive line is going to be the strength of that group on defense.”
Despite the national championship, Northwestern’s focus will not change, according to Coach McCarty.
“The nice thing is, we’ve never talked about winning a national championship,” he said. “Our goal is to pursue excellence daily and trying to be your best every single day. Getting better every day (was our focus last year) and the result was winning that national championship. This offseason, our focus was on making our next opportunity the best opportunity. Winning the national championship was great last year, but we have a great group of leaders that have our guys focused and locked in on making this next season our best season yet.”
Listen to much more with Coach McCarty in the audio file below and find all of our previous KMA Sports Regional College Football previews below the interview.
