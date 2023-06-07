(Seward) -- The next stop on KMA Sports' quest to preview 50 regional college football programs heads to Seward, Nebraska, where Concordia head football coach Patrick Daberkow is preparing for his seventh season in charge of the program.
The Bulldogs play in the NAIA's always-tough Great Plains Athletic Conference. Coach Daberkow hopes his team can build off last year's 4-6 campaign.
"We had a really good spring," Daberkow said. "I feel good about the work being put in by the guys. We have a hard-working group. We're excited for August."
The Bulldogs found themselves in several close games last year. Four of their six losses came by 10 points or less.
"Every play matters," Daberkow said. "You don't know how an offsides penalty midway through the second quarter impacts a game, but it does. The margin for error is paper thin. Our guys learned that last year. If you have that in your front view, it sharpens your focus."
Concordia hopes for an improved offense this season.
Quarterback DJ McGarvie returns after throwing for 2,553 yards and 18 touchdowns last season. The Bulldogs also bring back a good portion of their offensive line.
"We went in with a plan we liked offensively," Daberkow said. "Offensively, we sputtered out of the gate. We liked our plan, but we had to recalibrate. We're excited to go into the fall with a plan we know our guys can execute."
Defensively, linebacker Michael Grindey is the top returner. Grindey was a 2022 First Team All-GPAC nod last year after totaling a team-high 92 tackles.
"We have a strong defensive tradition here," Daberkow said. "We feel good about the work ethic of that group. They understand it's about getting 11 hats to the ball."
Daberkow hopes his team can be more aggressive early this season.
"We have to start faster," he said. "We took too long in certain games to get a feel for how to attack opponents. Coming out of the gate swinging is the approach."
Concordia opens its season on September 2nd against the defending NAIA champion, Northwestern. Hear more with Coach Daberkow below.
