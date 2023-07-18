Graceland Yellowjackets logo
Photo: Twitter/Graceland athletics

(Lamoni) -- The KMA Sports Regional College Football Summer Preview series continues on to Lamoni, where Graceland snapped the longest losing streak in college football on their way to a four-win season in 2022.

Coach Patrick Ross — a known rebuilder of programs — entered his first season as head coach with the Yellowjackets with the team dropping 30 consecutive games. 

“We lost our first one, but then we came out and won that next game against Evangel,” Coach Ross told KMA Sports. “We were down 21-0, so for a team that lost 31 straight to come back from down 21-0 and get their first win in 30-plus games shows a lot of resiliency and toughness and a mindset of a football program going in the right direction.”

Coach Ross, who previously led the biggest turnaround in college football history at Lindenwood, says a big rebuild starts with things that your team can control.

“We had to create confidence, and it’s hard to do when you’ve lost 31 straight football games,” he said. “But we relied heavily on the way we did it at Lindenwood. We kept hammering with our guys, we can only control a few things, but one was going to be our toughness. We were going to recruit tough guys, and we were going to have a tough mindset when we got into the football games. 

“We were going to play with an extremely high energy. We’re going to walk around campus and go to meetings with high energy, and that’s something we can control. If we can control the energy level and the toughness, we can have a chance to be successful.”

The Yellowjackets finished 4-7 in 2022 behind an impressive improvement on the offensive side of the ball, going from No. 96 in the nation to No. 10. 

“We did it with seven starters that were on the team from the year before,” Ross said. “We had a freshman QB, a true freshman center, a true freshman receiver and a transfer running back. Just to watch them as they started to believe more and more in themselves and transition to being one of the top offenses in the country was really exciting.”

Listen to much more with Coach Ross on his Graceland football program in the full audio interview supplied below. Previous regional college football previews are also linked below.

PATRICK ROSS GRACELAND FB UFR.mp3

