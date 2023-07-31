Peru State Bobcats

(Peru) -- The KMA Sports Regional College Football Summer Preview Series heads to Peru, Nebraska today, where the Peru State Bobcats are about to begin year number two in the Phil Ockinga era.

As with most programs, year two expects to be much smoother to the Bobcats after a hectic preseason in Ockinga's first with the program.

"I feel better than last year," Ockinga said. "Last year, we were putting a staff together up until the last day of camp. And we didn't get a true Spring ball. We kept the staff intact, and we only lost a few players. We created a lot of depth for the upcoming season."

The Bobcats worked through the adverse preseason to compile a 6-5 record. They ended the year on a strong note, winning four of the final five games.

"We started to hit our stride late," Ockinga said. "The culture started to change. We leaned on our defense and special teams because our offense struggled. We think we've addressed that. We should be better on offense, and we'll pick up where we left off on special teams."

The strong finish to 2022 gives the Bobcats some confidence.

"I think it was good for everybody," Ockinga said. "In some games, we were in some tough situations. The boys believed they were going to win every time we came out on the field. It's built confidence moving into 2023."

Defensive lineman Devin Adams highlights the Bobcats' lineup. Adams is a two-time All-American. Adams recorded 91 tackles, 25.5 of which were for loss. He also had 8.5 sacks.

"We took him to Nebraska's Pro Day," Ockinga said. "He was probably the best player at the camp. He'll bring a lot of attention. Everybody knows about him."

Adams leads a defensive line that returns three of its four starters. They also return plenty offensively, highlighted by returning four of their five offensive lineman.

"I believe we've been able to create depth," Ockinga said. "That will make us much more competitive. You should see those results in the fall."

The Bobcats were picked to finish second in the Heart of America Conference North Division behind only Grand View. While some coaches and programs are tight-lipped about goals and aspirations, Ockinga is anything but.

"When I took the job, I said we'd win a national championship in three years," he said. "We're marching that way. We'll see how it falls, but I expect a playoff run."

Hear the full interview with Coach Ockinga below. 

UFR 1757 SEG 2 PHIL OCKINGA

