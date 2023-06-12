(Indianola) -- The KMA Sports Regional College Football Summer Preview series goes to Simpson College in Indianola today.
The Storm went 1-9 in 2022 before hiring new head football coach Reed Hoskins, who served as an offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Illinois Wesleyan the last seven seasons.
“We’re already feet on the ground and running as a staff here,” Coach Hoskins said. “Our guys have been to a lot of different camps, identifying good prospects that fit Simpson and our future of this program.”
Hoskins was hired in December as the 34th head football coach at the school, and one day later most of the roster left for Christmas break.
“It was challenging,” Hoskins admits. “That’s a product of the process right there, but we’ve been doing a lot of recruiting players that fit our vision moving forward. We finalized our staff in early February to get the program running like it should and also been reaching out to former players to get the idea of the history and tradition that’s been involved with this great program. There’s really been impressive individuals that have come through here as players and coaches.”
Despite his time in Illinois, Hoskins is familiar with Simpson and the state of Iowa. He’s a native Iowan himself, hailing from Grinnell, and played college football at Wartburg.
“I’ve been around in some different places over the years, but I’ve always wanted to come back close to home,” Hoskins said. “I’m a native Iowan, so it’s always been a part of the plan.”
With the process of turning a 1-9 program around underway, Coach Hoskins says he’s excited to work with the returning roster and some of the incoming new players.
“We have a great group of men,” Hoskins said. “Guys that are very committed and guys that are looking for more out of their football experience than a one-win team. At the same time, guys understand you’re going to have setbacks in life. There’s going to be issues and mistakes, and it’s going to take some time where you’re going to build this thing to where we’re competing for championships.
“A big part of it for us is committing to that process of becoming great. Understanding we need to focus on the steps towards those goals and focus on the process over the product. Focus on the journey of getting those goals and not just the final product, finding successes along the way and make sure we understand what it takes to meet those goals.”
The Reed Hoskins era officially begins at Simpson on September 2nd when they host Augustana (Illinois). Check out the full interview and previous regional college football previews below.
