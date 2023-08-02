(Maryville) -- The KMA Sports Regional College Football Summer Preview Series heads to Maryville today, where Northwest Missouri State head coach Rich Wright is preparing for another season.
"Everybody is excited," Wright said. "We're tired of lifting weights and running. It's time to kick things off. This group has more experience than it did a year ago. The youth should be further developed as we lead into this campaign."
The Bearcats have one of the best strength & conditioning programs in Division II, led by Joe Quinlin.
"In the Division II level, everything in the summer has to be voluntary," Wright said. "These kids have been here four or five days a week after Memorial Day. It speaks to their commitment."
The Bearcats were 10-3 in a tough MIAA last year. They reached the Division II postseason with a relatively inexperienced lineup.
"We grew as a football team," Wright said. "We only had seven kids that had stepped on the field for us. A lot of guys got their first taste of MIAA football. Their level of confidence is different. That's the biggest piece going into this season."
Quarterback Mike Hohensee returns for the Bearcats. Hohensee threw for 2,174 yards and 16 scores last year while completing 68.3% of his passes.
"He understands the offense and when to check," Wright said. "He's got a level of comfort now that is second to none. He drives the bus on the offensive side."
The Bearcats return plenty around Hohensee, including four offensive linemen and an experienced receiving corp.
Defensively, the Bearcats have to fill some holes left in the front seven, left by the graduations of Elijah Green, Zach Howard and Sam Phillips.
"We graduated three of our four starters on the defensive line," Wright said. "That's a big area of focus for me. Jake Fisher had a solid year last year, but didn't get the publicity (Howard and Green) got. Isaac Vollstedt is a multiple-year starter. He's our Mike linebacker, so he's involved in everything we do."
Andrew Dumas, Cahleel Smith and Shane Fredrickson also return to the Bearcats' defense.
With the experience they return, the Bearcats should be in the thick of a loaded MIAA once again.
"We need more consistency," Wright said. "We were inconsistent at times scoring points. I also think we have to learn how to start faster in games. There were times where it took us awhile to get in the flow of things. That's an area of emphasis for us. Starting fast and being confident is what you have to have to run through the MIAA gauntlet."
The Bearcats open the season August 31st at Missouri Southern.
PREVIOUS REGIONAL COLLEGE FOOTBALL PREVIEWS
June 6th: Vince Fillipp, St. Ambrose University
June 7th: Patrick Daberkow, Concordia University
June 8th: Joel Penner, Dordt University
June 9th: Dan Pifer, Cornell College
June 12th: Reed Hoskins, Simpson College
June 13th: Todd Stepsis, Drake University
June 14th: Brent Barnes, Grinnell College
June 15th: Chris Winter, Wartburg College
June 16th: Brian Keller, Nebraska Wesleyan
June 17th: Joel Osborn, Benedictine College
June 18th: Jesse Montalto, Iowa Central Community College
June 19th: Matt Franzen, Hastings College
June 20th: Jeff Jamrog, Midland University
June 21st: Jeff McMartin, Central College
June 26th: Bodie Reeder, University of Northern Iowa
June 27th: Steve Ryan, Morningside University
June 28th: Marc Benavidez, William Penn University
June 29th: Kory Vaught, Ellsworth Community College
June 30th: Tyler Staker, Coe College
July 3rd: Joe Troche, Luther College
July 4th: Austin Dickinson, Buena Vista University
July 5th: Joe Woodley, Grand View University
July 6th: Matt McCarty, Northwestern College
July 7th: Jermaine Gales, Lincoln University
July 10th: Ryan Held, University of Nebraska-Kearney
July 11th: Tyler Fenwick, Missouri Western
July 12th: Steve Helminiak, Loras
July 13th: Logan Masters, Wayne State College
July 14th: Chris Brown, Fort Hays State
July 17th: Shane LaDage, Briar Cliff University
July 18th: Patrick Ross, Graceland University
July 19th: Stan Zweifel, University of Dubuque
July 20th: Chris Bessler, Doane College
July 21st: Scott Strohmeier, Iowa Western Community College
July 24th: Tyler Chapa, Waldorf University
July 25th: Adam Hicks, Clarke University
July 26th: Jason Hoskins, Upper Iowa University
July 27th: Cooper DeJean, University of Iowa
July 31st: Phil Ockinga, Peru State College
August 1st: Atiba Bradley, Missouri Southern