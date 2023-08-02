Northwest Missouri State Bearcats Logo

(Maryville) -- The KMA Sports Regional College Football Summer Preview Series heads to Maryville today, where Northwest Missouri State head coach Rich Wright is preparing for another season.

"Everybody is excited," Wright said. "We're tired of lifting weights and running. It's time to kick things off. This group has more experience than it did a year ago. The youth should be further developed as we lead into this campaign."

The Bearcats have one of the best strength & conditioning programs in Division II, led by Joe Quinlin.

"In the Division II level, everything in the summer has to be voluntary," Wright said. "These kids have been here four or five days a week after Memorial Day. It speaks to their commitment."

The Bearcats were 10-3 in a tough MIAA last year. They reached the Division II postseason with a relatively inexperienced lineup.

"We grew as a football team," Wright said. "We only had seven kids that had stepped on the field for us. A lot of guys got their first taste of MIAA football. Their level of confidence is different. That's the biggest piece going into this season."

Quarterback Mike Hohensee returns for the Bearcats. Hohensee threw for 2,174 yards and 16 scores last year while completing 68.3% of his passes.

"He understands the offense and when to check," Wright said. "He's got a level of comfort now that is second to none. He drives the bus on the offensive side."

The Bearcats return plenty around Hohensee, including four offensive linemen and an experienced receiving corp.

Defensively, the Bearcats have to fill some holes left in the front seven, left by the graduations of Elijah Green, Zach Howard and Sam Phillips.

"We graduated three of our four starters on the defensive line," Wright said. "That's a big area of focus for me. Jake Fisher had a solid year last year, but didn't get the publicity (Howard and Green) got. Isaac Vollstedt is a multiple-year starter. He's our Mike linebacker, so he's involved in everything we do."

Andrew Dumas, Cahleel Smith and Shane Fredrickson also return to the Bearcats' defense.

With the experience they return, the Bearcats should be in the thick of a loaded MIAA once again.

"We need more consistency," Wright said. "We were inconsistent at times scoring points. I also think we have to learn how to start faster in games. There were times where it took us awhile to get in the flow of things. That's an area of emphasis for us. Starting fast and being confident is what you have to have to run through the MIAA gauntlet."

The Bearcats open the season August 31st at Missouri Southern.

