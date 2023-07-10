(Kearney) -- The KMA Sports Regional College Football Summer Preview series heads to the MIAA and Nebraska-Kearney, where Ryan Held is taking over as the Lopers new head coach.
Held most recently was the interim head coach and offensive coordinator at NCAA Division I’s North Alabama, but he was also previously the running backs coach and recruiting coordinator at Nebraska, the running backs coach at UCF and has 13 years of head coaching experience.
“(UNK) is a program that has had success recently,” Coach Held told KMA Sports. “It’s very committed to academic and athletic success on and off the field. I’m a Midwest guy and had a chance to take over the program and take it to new heights.”
Held, who was previously head coach at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M, Highland Community College, Southwestern Oklahoma State, Oklahoma Panhandle State and Peru State, is an Overland Park, Kansas native and played at Nebraska from 1993 to 1996. He takes over for Josh Lynn, who led the Lopers to a 25-11 record in the last three full seasons before taking over West Texas A&M.
“I’ve done this for many years,” Held said. “I’ve been able to see and learn a lot. Things to do and not to do. That’s really helped me get to where I’m at today, continuing to learn and grow. When you’re doing things, you’re always looking at why this was so successful or why this was not. Some stubbing of your toe along the way, but that’s what put me where I’m at today.”
While UNK has been a winning program recently, including an 8-3 record in 2022, Held did have some holes to fill due to graduation and the transfer portal.
“I feel good with the foundation that was here,” he said. “We had to go out and recruit. There were definitely some immediate needs at a few spots, but I feel like the culture was good. We’ve made it ours, and the foundation was good. I think we’ve gone out and done a pretty nice job that will help us now and into the future.”
The Lopers offense is likely to look a bit different with more of a focus on the passing game after Coach Lynn’s scheme leaned heavily on the run game.
‘We’re going to do what we do,” Held said. “We feel good about our system and how we do it. There will definitely be some carryover of things, which is good for the guys. We’ll be a little bit more balanced throwing the ball. (The previous scheme) was very successful, and at the end of the day, it’s about doing something your players will buy into and execute well.”
Nebraska-Kearney opens the season August 31st at Central Oklahoma with their home opener set for September 9th against Northeastern State. Check out the full interview with Coach Held and find other KMA Sports Regional College Football Previews below.
PREVIOUS REGIONAL COLLEGE FOOTBALL PREVIEWS
June 6th: Vince Fillipp, St. Ambrose University
June 7th: Patrick Daberkow, Concordia University
June 8th: Joel Penner, Dordt University
June 9th: Dan Pifer, Cornell College
June 12th: Reed Hoskins, Simpson College
June 13th: Todd Stepsis, Drake University
June 14th: Brent Barnes, Grinnell College
June 15th: Chris Winter, Wartburg College
June 16th: Brian Keller, Nebraska Wesleyan
June 17th: Joel Osborn, Benedictine College
June 18th: Jesse Montalto, Iowa Central Community College
June 19th: Matt Franzen, Hastings College
June 20th: Jeff Jamrog, Midland University
June 21st: Jeff McMartin, Central College
June 26th: Bodie Reeder, University of Northern Iowa
June 27th: Steve Ryan, Morningside University
June 28th: Marc Benavidez, William Penn University
June 29th: Kory Vaught, Ellsworth Community College
June 30th: Tyler Staker, Coe College
July 3rd: Joe Troche, Luther College
July 4th: Austin Dickinson, Buena Vista University
July 5th: Joe Woodley, Grand View University
July 6th: Matt McCarty, Northwestern College
July 7th: Jermaine Gales, Lincoln University