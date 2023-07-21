(Council Bluffs) -- Iowa Western Community College in Council Bluffs is the latest stop on the KMA Sports Regional College Football Summer Preview Series.
The Reivers -- under head coach Scott Strohmeier -- are about to defend their NJCAA national title, although they will do it with a relatively new lineup.
"I felt we had a good spring," Strohmeier said. "We lost pretty much everybody, but we have some talent. It's just inexperienced right now."
Constantly replacing talented players is nothing new for the Reivers.
"The cupboard isn't bare," Strohmeier said. "But this is probably the most we’ve had to replace in my team here. A lot of them saw the run and expectations we have, and we got some kids from the portal. The expectations are there but they know what it's going to take."
Last year's leading receiver, LJ Fitzpatrick, is one of the few returnees to the offensive side. The quarterback position is wide open at the moment between three signal-callers.
"The biggest thing for me is who moves the chains," Strohmeier said. "We've been so good defensively that we have a chance to win as long as we don't get in bad positions. We'll have enough playmakers around them. They just need to be smart with the football and make first downs."
A recent rule change could change the Reivers' offense a tad. The game clock will no longer stop to move the chains after a first down in 2023.
"The game is going to be shorter," Strohmeier said. "There might be fewer possessions in a game now, so we have to control the ball. We've always been up-tempo, so I don't know if it will change too much, but it's going to reduce possessions."
Defensively, the Reivers must replace a bevy of talented players.
"We only have two guys (returning)," Strohmeier said. "We have some good players that could have played in the past, but we redshirted them. There's talent, but the game experience is going to be the biggest thing."
While the names and faces change, the defensive philosophy doesn't for Strohmeier's team.
"We've always been good at stopping the run and making teams one-dimensional. We led the country in sacks last year and held opponents to less than 80 yards per game rushing. Our front four will be the staple, and we'll play well at the back end."
Entering the year as the defending national champion undoubtedly makes the Reivers a target for opponents this season.
"The bullseye will be on our back," Strohmeier said. "Everybody is gunning for us. There's not a team on our schedule that doesn't want to knock us off."
The Reivers open their season August 26 at Dodge City Community College. Hear the full interview with Coach Strohmeier below.
PREVIOUS REGIONAL COLLEGE FOOTBALL PREVIEWS
June 6th: Vince Fillipp, St. Ambrose University
June 7th: Patrick Daberkow, Concordia University
June 8th: Joel Penner, Dordt University
June 9th: Dan Pifer, Cornell College
June 12th: Reed Hoskins, Simpson College
June 13th: Todd Stepsis, Drake University
June 14th: Brent Barnes, Grinnell College
June 15th: Chris Winter, Wartburg College
June 16th: Brian Keller, Nebraska Wesleyan
June 17th: Joel Osborn, Benedictine College
June 18th: Jesse Montalto, Iowa Central Community College
June 19th: Matt Franzen, Hastings College
June 20th: Jeff Jamrog, Midland University
June 21st: Jeff McMartin, Central College
June 26th: Bodie Reeder, University of Northern Iowa
June 27th: Steve Ryan, Morningside University
June 28th: Marc Benavidez, William Penn University
June 29th: Kory Vaught, Ellsworth Community College
June 30th: Tyler Staker, Coe College
July 3rd: Joe Troche, Luther College
July 4th: Austin Dickinson, Buena Vista University
July 5th: Joe Woodley, Grand View University
July 6th: Matt McCarty, Northwestern College
July 7th: Jermaine Gales, Lincoln University
July 10th: Ryan Held, University of Nebraska-Kearney
July 11th: Tyler Fenwick, Missouri Western
July 12th: Steve Helminiak, Loras
July 13th: Logan Masters, Wayne State College
July 14th: Chris Brown, Fort Hays State
July 17th: Shane LaDage, Briar Cliff University
July 18th: Patrick Ross, Graceland University
July 19th: Stan Zweifel, University of Dubuque
July 20th: Chris Bessler, Doane College