(Sioux City) -- The KMA Sports Regional College Football Summer Preview Series heads to Briar Cliff University in Sioux City with head coach Shane LaDage.
The Chargers are hopeful to build off last year's 1-10 outing.
"I'm excited," Coach LaDage said. "We've had about 70 guys on campus working out. It's been a good offseason. We're ready to wipe our hands clean of 2022 and move on to 2023."
LaDage feels his team's buy in during the offseason -- as well as some changes -- should benefit them this year.
"We've made a ton of progress culturally," he said. "We bring a ton of guys back, so having another year in our system is beneficial. We've hired a new defensive coordinator. I think this provides benefits for us this fall."
While the wins and losses didn't come how LaDage hoped, he did see many things his team can build off of from last season.
"I loved the attitude and buy in from our guys regardless of the record," he said. "We continued to get better. We operated differently this offseason. I think those things will provide benefits as we move forward. We were ultra young. We're older now."
Offensively, Luke Davies returns for his third year in charge of the offense.
"I think we're going to be a team that can chuck the ball around," LaDage said. "We have to be tougher. We're going to hang our hat on Luke. He's done a lot of really good things already. We're going to go as he goes. Putting him in opportune situations is what we have to hang our hat on."
Defensively, Nathan Koziol takes over the defense. Koziol previously coached at Loras College.
"We'll have some schematic changes," LaDage said. "We'll have some guys that haven't played before that will do some great things for us. I think we've simplified. Our guys are playing confident and faster. We can't be worse on the defensive end than we were a year ago. I'm confident we'll take a step forward. If we can do that, that makes life easier than everybody else."
Briar Cliff opens the season August 26th against Waldorf. Hear the full interview with Coach LaDage below.
