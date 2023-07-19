University of Dubuque

(Dubuque) -- The KMA Sports Regional College Football Summer Preview series heads to Dubuque today, where Stan Zweifel is set for his 50th season in the coaching world and 15th as the head coach at the University of Dubuque.

The Spartans hope to build off last year's 6-4 season that featured a 6-2 showing in the American Rivers Conference.

"Very disappointing year for us last fall," Zweifel said. "But we have many players coming back. We have 15 to 25 players that could play at any Division II or Division III place in the country."

Coach Zweifel feels his team's depth is huge, given that depth is hard to come by at the Division III level.

"Developing depth at our level is difficult," he said. "It changes year to year."

The Spartans return 17 starters from last year's squad, highlighted by quarterback Ben Gultig. Gultig completed 66.2% of his passes for 2,266 yards and 21 scores to claim Second Team All-American Rivers Conference honors.

"Very strong arm," Zweifel said. "We've been reluctant to run our quarterbacks, but we're probably going to expand our quarterback run game a bit."

Running back Kallion Buckner was also selected to the All-ARC Second Team last year. Buckner ran for 875 yards and 10 scores last season. The Spartans' top receiver, Wade Sheets, is also back. Sheets caught 59 balls for 920 yards and eight touchdowns last year.

The Spartans are also more experienced on the offensive line this year, much to the liking of Coach Zweifel.

"We return five starters," he said. "Last year, we started two true freshman. That's a coaches' nightmare to start freshman on the offensive line, but they're sophomores now. We're excited about the experience our offensive line brings back."

Defensively, Zweifel is excited about his team's linebacking corp.

"We are as good as anybody in Division III with our linebacking corp," he said. "CJ Dean, a transfer from Bemidji State, had a whale of a year for us. He's put on about 12 pounds. We're excited about what he brings as an inside (line)backer. We're probably going to try to get more of our linebackers on the field. Last year, we played a 4-man front. This year, I think we'll go to a 3-man front."

The Spartans were in the mix of a tough ARC last year and hope to do so again this year. However, they have a tough slate, beginning with Wittenburg University on September 2nd.

"Our schedule is very competitive," Zweifel said. "We want to prepare our guys for the conference."

Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Zweifel. 

Stan Zweifel (UFR), Dubuque Football

PREVIOUS REGIONAL COLLEGE FOOTBALL PREVIEWS

June 6th: Vince Fillipp, St. Ambrose University

June 7th: Patrick Daberkow, Concordia University

June 8th: Joel Penner, Dordt University

June 9th: Dan Pifer, Cornell College

June 12th: Reed Hoskins, Simpson College

June 13th: Todd Stepsis, Drake University

June 14th: Brent Barnes, Grinnell College

June 15th: Chris Winter, Wartburg College

June 16th: Brian Keller, Nebraska Wesleyan

June 17th: Joel Osborn, Benedictine College

June 18th: Jesse Montalto, Iowa Central Community College

June 19th: Matt Franzen, Hastings College

June 20th: Jeff Jamrog, Midland University

June 21st: Jeff McMartin, Central College

June 26th: Bodie Reeder, University of Northern Iowa

June 27th: Steve Ryan, Morningside University

June 28th: Marc Benavidez, William Penn University

June 29th: Kory Vaught, Ellsworth Community College

June 30th: Tyler Staker, Coe College

July 3rd: Joe Troche, Luther College

July 4th: Austin Dickinson, Buena Vista University

July 5th: Joe Woodley, Grand View University

July 6th: Matt McCarty, Northwestern College

July 7th: Jermaine Gales, Lincoln University

July 10th: Ryan Held, University of Nebraska-Kearney

July 11th: Tyler Fenwick, Missouri Western

July 12th: Steve Helminiak, Loras

July 13th: Logan Masters, Wayne State College

July 14th: Chris Brown, Fort Hays State

July 17th: Shane LaDage, Briar Cliff University

July 18th: Patrick Ross, Graceland University

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.