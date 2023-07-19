(Dubuque) -- The KMA Sports Regional College Football Summer Preview series heads to Dubuque today, where Stan Zweifel is set for his 50th season in the coaching world and 15th as the head coach at the University of Dubuque.
The Spartans hope to build off last year's 6-4 season that featured a 6-2 showing in the American Rivers Conference.
"Very disappointing year for us last fall," Zweifel said. "But we have many players coming back. We have 15 to 25 players that could play at any Division II or Division III place in the country."
Coach Zweifel feels his team's depth is huge, given that depth is hard to come by at the Division III level.
"Developing depth at our level is difficult," he said. "It changes year to year."
The Spartans return 17 starters from last year's squad, highlighted by quarterback Ben Gultig. Gultig completed 66.2% of his passes for 2,266 yards and 21 scores to claim Second Team All-American Rivers Conference honors.
"Very strong arm," Zweifel said. "We've been reluctant to run our quarterbacks, but we're probably going to expand our quarterback run game a bit."
Running back Kallion Buckner was also selected to the All-ARC Second Team last year. Buckner ran for 875 yards and 10 scores last season. The Spartans' top receiver, Wade Sheets, is also back. Sheets caught 59 balls for 920 yards and eight touchdowns last year.
The Spartans are also more experienced on the offensive line this year, much to the liking of Coach Zweifel.
"We return five starters," he said. "Last year, we started two true freshman. That's a coaches' nightmare to start freshman on the offensive line, but they're sophomores now. We're excited about the experience our offensive line brings back."
Defensively, Zweifel is excited about his team's linebacking corp.
"We are as good as anybody in Division III with our linebacking corp," he said. "CJ Dean, a transfer from Bemidji State, had a whale of a year for us. He's put on about 12 pounds. We're excited about what he brings as an inside (line)backer. We're probably going to try to get more of our linebackers on the field. Last year, we played a 4-man front. This year, I think we'll go to a 3-man front."
The Spartans were in the mix of a tough ARC last year and hope to do so again this year. However, they have a tough slate, beginning with Wittenburg University on September 2nd.
"Our schedule is very competitive," Zweifel said. "We want to prepare our guys for the conference."
Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Zweifel.
PREVIOUS REGIONAL COLLEGE FOOTBALL PREVIEWS
June 6th: Vince Fillipp, St. Ambrose University
June 7th: Patrick Daberkow, Concordia University
June 8th: Joel Penner, Dordt University
June 9th: Dan Pifer, Cornell College
June 12th: Reed Hoskins, Simpson College
June 13th: Todd Stepsis, Drake University
June 14th: Brent Barnes, Grinnell College
June 15th: Chris Winter, Wartburg College
June 16th: Brian Keller, Nebraska Wesleyan
June 17th: Joel Osborn, Benedictine College
June 18th: Jesse Montalto, Iowa Central Community College
June 19th: Matt Franzen, Hastings College
June 20th: Jeff Jamrog, Midland University
June 21st: Jeff McMartin, Central College
June 26th: Bodie Reeder, University of Northern Iowa
June 27th: Steve Ryan, Morningside University
June 28th: Marc Benavidez, William Penn University
June 29th: Kory Vaught, Ellsworth Community College
June 30th: Tyler Staker, Coe College
July 3rd: Joe Troche, Luther College
July 4th: Austin Dickinson, Buena Vista University
July 5th: Joe Woodley, Grand View University
July 6th: Matt McCarty, Northwestern College
July 7th: Jermaine Gales, Lincoln University
July 10th: Ryan Held, University of Nebraska-Kearney
July 11th: Tyler Fenwick, Missouri Western
July 12th: Steve Helminiak, Loras
July 13th: Logan Masters, Wayne State College
July 14th: Chris Brown, Fort Hays State
July 17th: Shane LaDage, Briar Cliff University
July 18th: Patrick Ross, Graceland University