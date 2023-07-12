Loras Duhawks.png
Photo: Loras Athletics

(Dubuque) -- The KMA Sports College Football Summer Preview series heads back to Dubuque with a look at Loras College. 

The Duhawks were 5-5 in 2022 taking several tight losses, including a 27-20 overtime defeat in the Key City Clash with Dubuque.

“We’re proud of our guys and the accomplishments,” Coach Steve Helminiak told KMA Sports, “but I think we probably were not satisfied with the season. There were a couple games that we let get away. Our first game we played (Wisconsin-Eau Claire) and were up 11 in the fourth quarter, and we end up losing that game. Then we kind of lost in a hangover game and didn’t play very well. Then we come back and have a great week and win on the road over nationally-ranked Central. From there on out, the guys really stepped up and played hard and finished games.”

While Heliminiak admits they felt they were a better team than their record showed, he still felt more positives came from within the team than not.

“We had a couple guys that stepped up into roles that were really important for our football team,” he said. “I think it starts with our quarterback Evan England. He was a sophomore and led the (American Rivers Conference) in total yards and was a first-team all-conference player. He hadn’t played a snap of college football before that. That was a big plus for us to have a guy that came into his own.”

Loras will have England back, and they will also have his top target returning in Da’Mani Brown, who had 918 yards receiving and 10 touchdowns.

“Both (England and Brown) were sophomores, and to have them coming back is a big plus for us,” Helminiak said. “That was an exciting phase for our football team last year, and I feel really good about those guys returning as well.”

Helminiak adds their bookends at tackle are also an expected strength, and they have three returning running backs, led by Jamel Britt. 

“(Britt) could be one of our best overall football players in terms of how he understands the game,” Helminiak said. 

They also bring back three young tight ends that had strong springs, according to Helminiak.

“Defensively, I feel like our defensive line has a chance to be pretty special this year,” he said. “There’s lots of depth and experience there and guys with a lot of abilities. Two of our four starting linebackers are back and two of our starting safeties are back. We feel pretty good about that.”

Loras opens the 2023 season on September 2nd at home in the Rock Bowl against Benedictine University. Check out the full interview with Helminiak and previous KMA Sports Regional College Football Previews below.

UFR 1744 SEG 2 STEVE HELMINIAK.mp3

