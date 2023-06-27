(Sioux City) -- The next stop on the KMA Sports Regional College Football Summer Preview Series heads north, where perennial NAIA power Morningside prepares for another season under long-time head coach Steve Ryan.
The Mustangs have been the poster child for success in the NAIA over the last decade. And that success all starts in the offseason.
"I'm excited about our offseason," Ryan said. "We have 75 guys that are showing up every day and working hard. That's the hallmark of putting together a great program. I've been blessed with some outstanding young men."
The Mustangs have won three national titles in the last five years. They're coming off a 2022 campaign where they went 11-1, bowing out in a heartbreaking 29-28 loss to Keiser in the NAIA Quarterfinals.
"When you go 11-1 and look at it as an unsuccessful year, that says a lot about where your program is," Ryan said. "The guys have bought into the tradition of what it means to be a Morningside football player. Those qualities are learned and developed over time.
I think we've got some outstanding football players," Ryan said. "They work hard and are committed. Over the course of four years, they consistently get better and better."
The Mustangs have to replace perhaps the most accomplished quarterback in program history, Joe Dolincheck. Dolincheck was a four-year starter for the Mustangs, leading them to titles in 2019 and 2021.
Replacing Dolincheck won't be easy, but Morningside has a track record of replacing standout quarterbacks with another. They moved seamlessly from Ryan Kasdorf to Trenton Solsma to Dolincheck.
"(Dolincheck) broke several national records," Ryan said. "For the quarterback coming in, there's some heavy expectations. I think that's normal of competitive young men. There are some high expectations. They just have to realize you aren't a finished product. They have to get better daily."
Abraham Lincoln alum and former KMAland 3A/4A Offensive Player of the Year Lennx Brown is among those in contention for the QB1 spot at Morningside.
Continuing the Mustangs' success -- and potentially returning to championship glory -- is very much in play for Morningside this season.
"We have to play hard," Ryan said. "That's always the secret. When the ball is snapped, you're full speed but refocused on the next play. We can't get caught up on everything else."
Morningside opens their season August 26th against Benedictine. Hear more with Coach Ryan below.
