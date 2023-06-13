(Des Moines) -- The seventh stop on The KMA Sports Regional College Football Summer Preview heads to Iowa's capitol, where Todd Stepsis is preparing his Drake Bulldogs for the 2023 season.
Coach Stepsis feels good about his team, especially after how last season ended. The Bulldogs started the year 0-8 but finished with three straight wins over Stetson, Butler and Valparaiso.
"The expectations are always high here," Coach Stepsis said. "The way we ended our season provides a lot of motivation. We just needed to learn how to win. They figured out how to get over the hump. Once the guys saw they could execute and make plays at critical times, that's all they needed. They're beaming with that confidence and believing in each other."
Stepsis likes what he's seen from his team in the spring practices and summer workouts.
"It's great to work with a ton of guys that don't need a ton of motivation," he said. "You'd never know if they're tired. We've developed some depth. To see the guys make plays and grasp our systems gives us confidence."
Luke Bailey started last year as the Bulldogs' third string quarterback but ultimately started the final few games due to injuries. Bailey threw for 637 yards, four scores and three picks in those games.
"To his credit, you never saw him down," Stepsis said. "He was as cool as the other side of the pillow. He didn't let a ton of things bother him."
Bailey's heady play satisfied Coach Stepsis.
"The thing that impressed the staff the most was that he didn't take a sack against some stout pass rushers. He was smart with the football, and he has a talented arm. He has a knack for extending plays and has some great speed. If we're playing, he'll be the guy. The team has a ton of confidence in him."
Bailey has plenty of returning productivity around him offensively.
"We have a stable of running backs he can hand the ball to," Stepsis said. "That's a great situation as a quarterback. And we've got some speedsters on the outside."
Coach Stepsis' background comes on the defensive side. He served as the program's defensive coordinator before taking over as head coach in 2019.
"This group continues to reload," he said. "When we have great ones graduate, we have great ones step in. The coaching staff continues to reload with great units. We like to play 25, 26 or 27 different players if we can. That unit continues to thrive and be one of the best in our conference."
Drake opens its season on September 2nd against North Dakota. Then they face reigning NAIA champion Northwestern on September 9th and reigning FCS champion South Dakota State on September 16th. All of those are non-conference games for the Pioneer Football League school.
"We want to know where our team is," Stepsis said. "If we can compete, it's going to do wonders for our team's confidence."
Click below to hear more with Coach Stepsis.
PREVIOUS REGIONAL COLLEGE FOOTBALL PREVIEWS
June 6th: Vince Fillipp, St. Ambrose University
June 7th: Patrick Daberkow, Concordia University
June 8th: Joel Penner, Dordt University
June 9th: Dan Pifer, Cornell College
June 12th: Reed Hoskins, Simpson College