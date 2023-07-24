(Forest City) -- The KMA Sports Regional College Football Summer Preview series continues today with a trip to Forest City, Iowa and Waldorf University.
Former defensive coordinator Tyler Chapa took over as the program’s interim head coach in June following the departure of Chase Paramore, who was hired as the new head coach in June.
“I’m happy to obviously be in this role,” Coach Chapa told KMA Sports. “I’ve been part of this program for going on five years, and I’m familiar with the university and community. Anytime you’re taking over something in June, you want to make sure you are able to reach out to your current players and keep them updated. Then, reach out to our incoming guys to let them know not a whole lot is changing.”
Chapa, who has gone from graduate assistant to defensive backs coach to recruiting coordinator and special teams coach to defensive coordinator during his time with Waldorf, says there won’t be too many changes within the program, which went 7-4 in 2022.
“When I first got here, (Coach Will Finley) always preached you’re the head coach of your position,” Chapa said. “Being able to build a culture in the defensive back room and lead those guys multiple years while broadening my beliefs and morals and then taking those to the special teams. This past spring I was defensive coordinator and stepped up a little more and brought that to the entire defense. Now, I get to do it for the whole team.”
Chapa believes he is in a good position to lead Waldforf into the 2023 season because of those that led before him.
“(Josh Littrell) brought me here, and I got really close with Coach Finley,” he said. “I learned a lot from them. I think just being relationship-driven with your players and with your staff is really important. Once those guys know you genuinely care about them as people, they’re going to be able to run through a brick wall for you.”
Despite the change in the coaching staff over the last several years, Coach Chapa says the winning formula that’s been in place at the school remains.
“We’ve got a lot of older guys coming back and guys that can be leaders,” he said. “Football is up and down, nothing is ever going to be perfect and being able to have older guys to lean and trust (is big).”
Listen to much more with Coach Chapa in the audio file below and check out previous regional college football previews in the links.
