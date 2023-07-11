Missouri Western Griffons

(St. Joseph) -- Missouri Western in St. Joseph is the next stop in the KMA Sports Regional College Football Summer Preview Series.

A decade after serving as an assistant with the Griffons, Tyler Fenwick is back in St. Joseph as the program's newest head coach.

"There's a lot of excitement and anxiety," Fenwick said about his new gig. "There's just so many unknowns until you get going, but it's been fun. I'm learning who the guys are and their work ethic. We're excited for the season."

Fenwick was the program's offensive coordinator from 2007 to 2012. He spent the last decade at various places, including most recently as the head coach at Southeastern Oklahoma State. His experiences at St. Joseph as an assistant played a role in Fenwick returning to the MIAA school.

"We spent six years here," he said. "We have relationships here. Those were a lot of great memories. It's a special place to us. That's what this is about. It's good to be back."

Fenwick takes over a Missouri Western program that went 5-6 last year.

"We're trying to build a culture that's relationship built," he said. "We want to develop guys as a person. If we can grow these kids through our program, the wins will come."

The Griffons were a constant contender in the MIAA during Fenwick's time as an assistant under long-time head coach Jerry Partridge. The Griffons were 31-28 in the six years from Partridge's absence to Fenwick's hiring.

"We're going to be a tough football team," Fenwick said. "We were a blue-collar team. We didn't worry about the outside noise. It was just about us getting better every day."

Fenwick is still learning about his roster, but he likes what he's seen.

"We've got a lot of good players," he said. "They've been open-minded to the change and learning about us. We have four seniors on the offensive line, our running back position is deep and we have some good kids defensively that work hard. We're moving forward and learning. I'm excited to work with these guys."

The Griffons open their season on August 31st against Central Missouri.

 Hear more with Coach Fenwick below. 

UFR 1743 SEG 2 TYLER FENWICK

