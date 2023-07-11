(St. Joseph) -- Missouri Western in St. Joseph is the next stop in the KMA Sports Regional College Football Summer Preview Series.
A decade after serving as an assistant with the Griffons, Tyler Fenwick is back in St. Joseph as the program's newest head coach.
"There's a lot of excitement and anxiety," Fenwick said about his new gig. "There's just so many unknowns until you get going, but it's been fun. I'm learning who the guys are and their work ethic. We're excited for the season."
Fenwick was the program's offensive coordinator from 2007 to 2012. He spent the last decade at various places, including most recently as the head coach at Southeastern Oklahoma State. His experiences at St. Joseph as an assistant played a role in Fenwick returning to the MIAA school.
"We spent six years here," he said. "We have relationships here. Those were a lot of great memories. It's a special place to us. That's what this is about. It's good to be back."
Fenwick takes over a Missouri Western program that went 5-6 last year.
"We're trying to build a culture that's relationship built," he said. "We want to develop guys as a person. If we can grow these kids through our program, the wins will come."
The Griffons were a constant contender in the MIAA during Fenwick's time as an assistant under long-time head coach Jerry Partridge. The Griffons were 31-28 in the six years from Partridge's absence to Fenwick's hiring.
"We're going to be a tough football team," Fenwick said. "We were a blue-collar team. We didn't worry about the outside noise. It was just about us getting better every day."
Fenwick is still learning about his roster, but he likes what he's seen.
"We've got a lot of good players," he said. "They've been open-minded to the change and learning about us. We have four seniors on the offensive line, our running back position is deep and we have some good kids defensively that work hard. We're moving forward and learning. I'm excited to work with these guys."
The Griffons open their season on August 31st against Central Missouri.
Hear more with Coach Fenwick below.
PREVIOUS REGIONAL COLLEGE FOOTBALL PREVIEWS
June 6th: Vince Fillipp, St. Ambrose University
June 7th: Patrick Daberkow, Concordia University
June 8th: Joel Penner, Dordt University
June 9th: Dan Pifer, Cornell College
June 12th: Reed Hoskins, Simpson College
June 13th: Todd Stepsis, Drake University
June 14th: Brent Barnes, Grinnell College
June 15th: Chris Winter, Wartburg College
June 16th: Brian Keller, Nebraska Wesleyan
June 17th: Joel Osborn, Benedictine College
June 18th: Jesse Montalto, Iowa Central Community College
June 19th: Matt Franzen, Hastings College
June 20th: Jeff Jamrog, Midland University
June 21st: Jeff McMartin, Central College
June 26th: Bodie Reeder, University of Northern Iowa
June 27th: Steve Ryan, Morningside University
June 28th: Marc Benavidez, William Penn University
June 29th: Kory Vaught, Ellsworth Community College
June 30th: Tyler Staker, Coe College
July 3rd: Joe Troche, Luther College
July 4th: Austin Dickinson, Buena Vista University
July 5th: Joe Woodley, Grand View University
July 6th: Matt McCarty, Northwestern College
July 7th: Jermaine Gales, Lincoln University
July 10th: Ryan Held, University of Nebraska-Kearney