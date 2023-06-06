(Davenport) -- KMA Sports begins its summer-long regional college football preview series with Vince Fillipp of St. Ambrose University.
The Fighting Bees, which play in the NAIA’s Mid-States Football Association, went 2-8 in 2022 under the first-year leadership of Fillipp, who spent 13 previous seasons as part of the St. Ambrose program.
“I’ve had quite the experience here,” Fillipp told KMA Sports. “I’ve spent time at every aspect of St. Ambrose, so taking over was really prideful. It’s a place that I love and care for, and there’s a lot of really, really great people here.”
Fillipp played at St. Ambrose for four years and was a part of the coaching staff from 2009 to 2013 and then again since 2017. Beginning in 2017, he served as the school’s defensive coordinator and recruiting coordinator before adding associate head coach to his title in August 2021. In January 2022, he was eventually named the school’s head coach.
“I had such a great experience as a player and as a student,” Fillipp added. “I just feel honored to lead this thing.”
St. Ambrose opened last year with three losses before winning back-to-back games in October. However, they lost their final five games, although two of them were by a combined 10 points.
“Obviously, we wish we had more in the win column,” Fillipp said, “but it’s about us growing. We were gaining experience on the field and on the sidelines each week. I’m excited about the future here. We’ve got a great group sticking around all summer, and the mentality for us is to show up and work every day. The results will take care of themselves.”
The Fighting Bees open the 2023 season on August 26th at Taylor in Upland, Indiana. Listen to much more with Coach Fillipp in the full interview below.