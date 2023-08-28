(KMAland) -- Northwest Missouri State University in Maryville is the final stop on the KMA Sports Regional College Volleyball Preview Series.
The Bearcats are about to begin year number 11 under head coach Amy Woerth.
"We're super stoked," Coach Woerth said. "We're a different team every year, but being in the gym re energizes me. I'm excited for the season to come."
The Bearcats began their offseason training program on June 15th, although it primarily centers around strength and conditioning.
"They've done a lot of strength training," Woerth said. "Other preseason things are led by the captains. You can tell they've been in the gym working out together. We don't have a new team when August rolls around because they've been playing together for over a month."
The Bearcats were 24-7 last year. They reached the Division II National Tournament, but lost to St. Cloud State in the first round. The Bearcats had three All-Americans last year. One of them -- Payton Kirchhoefer -- returns this season. Kirchhoefer averaged 3.73 kills per set in 2022.
Kirchhoefer's leadership will be vital on this year's squad.
"She's seen it and done it," Woerth said. "When you're a captain, you lead by example. She leads to a high level. It's not hard for her to lead by example because she does all the right things."
Abby Brunssen was an All-MIAA choice last year while libero Kyah Luhring is also back in the lineup. Avery Kemp is recovering from a knee injury and should return to the lineup during the season, and Olivia Dir is back as an outside hitter.
According to Woerth, the goals never change for her program. Even when the names and faces do.
"We haven't won a national title," Woerth said. "We hit one of (their goal) when we won the conference championship. We want to win at home, get into regionals and get past the second round. When we get into the postseason, it's about how we can play our best.”
Woerth feels her team is on the doorstep of championship glory. The last two national champions, Tampa in 2021 and West Texas A&M in 2022, lost to the Bearcats earlier in their championship seasons.
“It's not far-fetched to say we could go for a national title,” she said.
The Bearcats open the season Friday against Kentucky Wesleyan. Hear more with Coach Woerth below.
