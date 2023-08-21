(Ames) -- The Iowa State volleyball program is coming off another 20-win season that ended in the NCAA Tournament. With the season-opening Cardinal and Gold Challenge just days away, KMA Sports talked with Cyclones head coach Christy Johnson-Lynch.
“It’s been a really fun (preseason),” Coach Johnson-Lynch said. “We had a pretty good head start on the season with our foreign tour trip. That gave us a chance to train and see the newcomers and get another look at the team. I felt like we went into the preseason kind of knowing who we are and what we’re going to be, getting a lot of questions answered. It’s a really fun group with great chemistry and great leadership.”
The leader of the 2023 Cyclones is likely going to be one of the emergent stars from 2022. Maya Duckworth was second on last year’s ISU team with 2.70 kills per set and earned an All-Big 12 preseason nod.
“I think Maya has been a cog for us,” Coach Johnson-Lynch said. “She’ll continue to do the things she does. Morgan Brandt played in a 6-2, so she played half the time as a setter and is having a real nice preseason. A couple redshirt freshmen that nobody saw last year — (outside hitter) Lilly Wachholz being one of them. She was injured and beat up last fall and had a nice spring and foreign tour. I could go through the whole roster and talk about some that are going to have a nice impact for us. That includes our (true) freshmen. I think our fans are going to see a lot of new faces and really enjoy this young team.”
Along with the talent up and down the roster, Coach Johnson-Lynch says they are also excited about the incoming teams in the new-look Big 12 Conference. With the addition of BYU, Cincinnati, Houston and UCF, the league adds three (BYU, Houston and UCF) that won a game in the NCAA Tournament a year ago.
“It’s so exciting,” Johnson-Lynch said. “Sometimes playing some new people and in new venues and going to new cities is invigorating. I think we’re all really excited to add these teams, and we’re excited for the level that has been added. I think it’s going to add to the reputation of the Big 12 with the level of play and is going to be great for recruiting.”
Iowa State opens the year on Friday at 6:30 against South Dakota in the Cardinal and Gold Challenge in Ames. They also will play DePaul as part of the event on Sunday at 1:00.
“This team has ambitious goals,” Johnson-Lynch said. “We want to make a deep run. It’s been awhile. We want to make a little more noise nationally. I think we did some of that last year, but we want to take another step forward this year.”
Listen to much more with Coach Johnson-Lynch in the audio file below.
PREVIOUS REGIONAL COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL INTERVIEWS
August 17th: Kara Peter, Drake University
August 18th: Kirsten Bernthal Booth, Creighton University