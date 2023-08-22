(Manhattan) -- The next stop on the KMA Sports Regional College Volleyball Preview Series is in Manhattan, Kansas, where a first-year head coach and a former KMAlander are ready to attack the 2023 season.
This year is the first for the Wildcats under head coach Jason Mansfield. It will also be the first for the program in the new Morgan Family Arena.
"There's a lot to be excited about," Mansfield said. "Things have been great since I got here in January. The girls have been working hard. The beginning of the season is exciting for everyone. There's lots of anticipation."
This is Mansfield's first head coaching gig after a successful career as an assistant at Stanford, Illinois and Washington.
"I interviewed at other places before, and it didn't work out," Mansfield said. "The leadership (Kansas State AD) Gene Taylor has was the first piece. I had never been to Manhattan, so I didn't have a lot of knowledge on Kansas State. As I interviewed and did research, I got more excited. Gene was the first athletic director to offer me a head coaching job. I feel like I've been ready for the last couple of years."
Mansfield has first-hand experience with what it takes to be successful. He's played a role in 18 NCAA Tournament appearances and was an assistant on Stanford's 2004 championship team. He's also been a part of three runner-up teams and three other Final Four teams.
"Our three core values are character, connect and compete," Mansfield said. "We want to develop women in the program and help them grow as women and volleyball players. We want to be connected to the community. And we want to be known as a team that competes against everybody they play. If people watch us play, I hope they see a lot of effort and passion."
Aliyah Carter (OH) and Sydney Bolding (MB) were All-Big 12 Preseason Team members. They lead a deep K-State roster.
"We have good depth. That's the first thing that stands out. We have talent and experience. The depth of our team is a strength. We have older athletes that have been around for awhile. I'm excited about the possibilities."
Elmwood-Murdock alum and current sophomore Brenna Schmidt is one of the younger pieces of the Wildcats' roster.
"I'm super excited," Schmidt said about "We've been in fall camp for the past couple of weeks. Things are going good."
Schmidt appeared in five matches last year, totaling five kills.
"I was definitely nervous," she said about her freshman year. "The speed is a big difference. The game is so much faster, and you have to see things faster."
Schmidt -- a middle blocker -- enters 2023 a bit uncertain what her role is this year.
"We have two great senior middles," she said. "They're amazing players, and I'm excited to come in whenever they need me."
The Wildcats were eighth in the Big 12 Preseason Poll.
"We want to be ourselves," Mansfield said. "We want to leave matches in character. We want to be great in every match. The goal is always to make the NCAA Tournament. It's special to be part of that. It's something I've been fortunate to be part of, so I know how special it is. The Big 12 is loaded again with talent. We'll be tested every weekend."
"We want to be us in everything we do," Schmidt echoed. "There's a big focus on family this year. We want to all play the best we can."
Kansas State opens the season Friday against Portland State. Hear the full interviews with Schmidt and Coach Mansfield below.
