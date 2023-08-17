(Des Moines) -- Over the next few weeks, KMA Sports will highlight some of the regional college volleyball teams and players getting ready to begin the 2023 season.
Up first is Kuemper Catholic alum Kara Peter and her Drake Bulldogs.
A key part of the Knights' state championship in 2018, Peter is entering her final year of college volleyball.
"I'm feeling really good," Peter said. "Each season is a new season. We have a lot of returners and freshmen coming in. There are high hopes for this season."
Peter's time in Des Moines has been full of ups and downs. She stepped on campus in 2020, but sat out her freshman year with a hip injury.
"At the Division I level, everyone is here to compete," Peter said. "It was hard for me to sit and watch everyone do what they love. When I came back, it was a whole new game because high school and college are different. I had to relearn everything. I had some struggles, but I worked hard and got through it."
Peter has embraced her reserve role, tallying 39 kills in 16 matches over the last two seasons.
"Everyone here was the best from where they came," Peter said. "We compete in every drill. It was a big change of pace. The game is faster and people can hit over me, which didn't happen often in high school. The physical and mental game is different."
Peter has transitioned from a middle outside hitter to a right-side hitter at Drake.
"I'm used as a big block," she said. "I enjoyed (the change) because I couldn't move as quickly as I used to. I feel more confident in my ability on the right side."
Peter was part of a 2022 Drake squad that went 30-8 last year and 16-2 in the Missouri Valley Conference. The Bulldogs were recently picked to finish second in the MVC Preseason Coaches Poll.
"We set records last year," Peter said. "That was exciting. Everyone is each other's best friend. We make each other better. We have a really good culture here. We've been really good about taking care of our bodies. We're going hard. If we take care of our bodies, there's no doubt we can do better than we did last year."
The 2023 season is the final for Peter. An education major, Peter has a student-teaching assignment this spring.
"I'll give all I can," she said. "Because these little things are going to start becoming lasts."
Drake opens its season on August 25th against Marquette. Hear the full interview with Peter below.