(Omaha) -- The KMA Sports 2023 Regional College Volleyball Preview Series continues today with a look at Creighton volleyball.
The Bluejays have gone 124-24 in the last five years under long-time head coach Kirsten Bernthal Booth, who enters her 21st season at the helm.
"I love the group," Booth said. "We have a nice mix of returning veterans and new pieces that can help us. Like any coach, we're excited to eventually see some other teams. We'll see some things we do well and some things we need to work on."
Creighton went 27-5 last year. They won the Big East before bowing out to Auburn in a five-set thriller in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
"We had an incredible year," Booth said. "I thought we did everything right, and then our setter (Kendra Wait) got a concussion. That (loss to Auburn) hurt. That drives this team."
Norah Sis and Kendra Wait highlight the Bluejays' 2023 lineup.
Sis had a big year in 2022, compiling 4.33 kills per set. The Papillion-La Vista graduate was the 2022 Big East Player of the Year and was named an AVCA Honorable Mention All-American and a Third Team All-American by Volleyballmag.com. Sis was also the 2023 Big East Preseason Player of the Year.
"Norah is a package player," Booth said. "Everyone notices her attacks, but she's one of our best passers and defenders. She's worked her tail off. She loves the game. She'd play volleyball all day long if it was up to her. Her mentality is to outwork everyone. She epitomizes a star player for a team sport because she's all about the team."
Wait handed out 1,271 assists last season. Wait was a first-team All-Big East member.
"I would argue Kendra is perhaps the best athlete ever to step foot in Creighton athletics," Booth said. "She's so fast on the court and so strong. She's one of the best defensive players in the gym. She does so many things well and is so coachable."
Kiana Schmitt and Ava Martin are also back in the lineup. Schmitt averaged 2.27 kills per set and was an All-Big East nod, while Martin recorded 2.57 KPS. She was the Big East Freshman of the Year and an All-Big East choice.
Booth hopes another year of Sis, Booth, Schmitt and Martin leading the offense can lead to an even more efficiency.
"Our offensive numbers need to continue to go up," she said. "Our setter/hitter connection was good, but those numbers need to go up. I think we're a good team. It's just a matter of taking small steps forward."
The Bluejays were picked second in the Big East, behind only Marquette. However, Booth feels her team has the pieces to make serious noise.
"We've set some objective goals," Booth said. "We've won it (the Big East) the last two years. We'll use that as a driving force. And we want to make a run in the tournament. But it's about the process to get there. It's about consistently practicing hard, being a great teammate, handling roles and all the things that allow us to be great."
Creighton opens the season next Friday against Loyola Chicago.
PREVIOUS REGIONAL COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL INTERVIEWS
