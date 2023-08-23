(Council Bluffs) -- Iowa Western Community College is the next stop on the KMA Sports Regional College Volleyball Preview Series.
The Reivers are in year two under head coach Korie Tetzlaff. They've opened the year at 2-2 with wins over Dodge City and Jefferson while suffering losses to Western Nebraska and Butler.
"We are very excited to get things rolling," Tetzlaff said. "We think we have the potential to be great. If we can put pieces together and keep them together, it will be a fun ride."
Tetzlaff inherited the program from national champion coach Alicia Williams, who left for the head coach role at Bradley. The Reivers went 20-17 in Tetzlaff's first year.
"Year one is a lot of learning," Tetzlaff said. "There was a lot of newness. There's a big difference this season in our preparation and how we're going to go about things. We needed to learn some things. We would have preferred not learn the long way, but sometimes that's how you need to learn. We're on a mission and ready to lay it all out there."
The Reivers have a new look this year. Tetzlaff points to Gracilove Littlejohn, Yuna Ansquer and Carol Herrero as likely standouts on this year's team. Iowa Western has plenty of international flavor, with players from Peru, France, Brazil, Turkey, Puerto Rico and Italy on the roster.
"This group is going to control what they can control," Tetzlaff said. "That's what we've focused on. We're going to be consistent with energy, effort and attitude. I think we'll be a scrappy team defensively, and we've got some hammers that will put some balls down when the opportunity arises. The more consistent we get, the better we will be."
Tetzlaff hopes the Reivers can return to their winning ways in 2023.
"We're going to work hard to achieve our goals," she said. "We plan on going to nationals and doing some things there. This group is excited, motivated and willing to work together. Those things will drive us."
Iowa Western returns to action Friday against Missouri State University -- West Plains and Jefferson College. Hear more with Coach Tetzlaff below.
