(Omaha) -- The University of Omaha is the next stop on the KMA Sports Regional College Volleyball Preview Series.
The Mavericks enter the year with plenty of returning talent, creating optimism around the 2023 season.
"We're feeling good," Omaha head coach Matt Buttermore said. "We've been working hard. I'm excited with the work we've put in so far."
Coach Buttermore feels his team's experience has helped them hit the ground running.
"It's vital," he said. "We've got several layers to it. We're getting the new folks up to speed. And we're getting used to everybody in the gym being really good. We've done a lot of team building and spent time building relationships. That's important."
The Mavericks were 20-11 in 2022. They lost to South Dakota in the Summit League Tournament finals and played in the NIVC Tournament, losing to the University of Pacific.
"Last year, I thought we were very good," Buttermore said. "We had players that played in increased roles. The experience we got last year will help this year."
The Mavericks return many contributors from last year's team, highlighted by McKenna Ruch. The Millard North graduate had 305 kills on a .341-hitting percentage. Ruch was an AVCA All-American Honorable Mention and a First Team All-Summit League choice. Shayla McCormick was also a member of the All-Summit League team in 2022. She had 438 kills.
"McKenna is a great learner and is very efficient with her movements," Buttermore said. "Shayla is a competitor. She can find a lot of different ways to hurt a team, and she's become a better blocker."
Sophomore Kali Jurgensmeier was the Summit League Freshman of the Year in 2022 after posting 264 kills.
Coach Buttermore has honed in on recruiting the Omaha area. The Mavericks have 11 players on their roster from either Nebraska or Iowa. They'll have two more in 2024, thanks to commitments from Underwood's Alizabeth Jacobsen and Treynor's Ella Tiarks.
"This will always be the first area we recruit from," Buttermore said. "It helps with the fanbase. We need to build relationships with kids who want to stay close to home. We definitely need to build our roster from within the region."
Glenwood alum Brynlee Arnold is a sophomore at Omaha. Arnold appeared in four matches last year, totaling seven kills.
"She's a very influential player on our roster," Buttermore said. "She's come into her own. It's fun to see her grow, and it will be fun to see her get some opportunities this fall."
The Mavericks open the season Friday against Texas A&M. Hear more with Coach Buttermore below.
