(Lawrence) -- The KMA Sports Regional College Volleyball Preview Series continues today with a look at the University of Kansas.
The Jayhawks are about to begin year 27 under head coach Ray Bechard.
"We've been at it," Coach Bechard said. "We feel good about what we've accomplished. It's obvious to us our team spent time over the summer. I think we're farther ahead than where we might typically be."
NCAA restrictions prohibit Coach Bechard from partaking in festivities with his team during the summer, but their improvements make him happy."
"It speaks to our intent and commitment," he said. "We're building on some momentum we've had in the last couple of years. Everybody is excited to compete and compete hard. We'll start defining some roles. Hopefully, we can keep everybody pulling in the same direction when that happens."
The Jayhawks were 19-11 last year. They reached the NCAA Tournament and won a game against Miami before losing to Nebraska. The Jayhawks return plenty of firepower, including last year's top two hitters, Caroline Bien and Ayah Elnady. Elnady and setter Camryn Turner were All-Big 12 Second Team members in 2022.
Bechard points to Turner as the focal point of the Jayhawks' offense. The Topeka, Kansas native had 989 assists last season.
"She's been at the helm now for two years," Bechard said. "It's great to have that consistency. She presents a consistent version of herself every day, and she's still evolving as a setter. She's taken more of a leadership role as she moves into her junior season. She gives our team confidence."
The Jayhawks have some gaps to fill, particularly in the middle portion of their lineup.
"Our middles will rely more on quickness and athleticism than size," he said. "But defensively, we're elite as we've been in a long time."
Kansas was fifth in the Big 12 Coaches Poll, behind Texas, BYU, Baylor and TCU. Bechard is intrigued by the league's addition of BYU, Cincinnati, Houston and Central Florida.
"Historically, we've been in the top third in the past 10/12 years," Bechard said. "I'm excited about our league this year. We've gone from a league that looked top-heavy to a league with quality depth.
Kansas opens the season Friday against Pepperdine.