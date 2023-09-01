(KMAland) -- For the second consecutive week, KMA Sports is taking a look at some of the top programs (and matchups) in Iowa and Nebraska.
This week's KMA Sports Spotlight has stops in Williamsburg, Ankeny, West Des Moines and Aurora, Nebraska for looks at Williamsburg/Cedar Rapids Xavier, Ankeny/Southeast Polk, Valley/Dowling Catholic and Boone Central/Aurora.
Check out those interviews below.
3A No. 3 Williamsburg at 4A No. 1 Cedar Rapids, Xavier
5A No. 1 Southeast Polk at 5A No. 5 Ankeny
5A No. 2 Dowling Catholic at 5A No. 4 WDM Valley
Nebraska C1 No. 1 Aurora at Nebraska C1 No. 2 Boone Central