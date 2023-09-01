KMA Sports Football Spotlight -- Week 2
(KMAland) -- For the second consecutive week, KMA Sports is taking a look at some of the top programs (and matchups) in Iowa and Nebraska.

This week's KMA Sports Spotlight has stops in Williamsburg, Ankeny, West Des Moines and Aurora, Nebraska for looks at Williamsburg/Cedar Rapids Xavier, Ankeny/Southeast Polk, Valley/Dowling Catholic and Boone Central/Aurora.

Check out those interviews below. 

3A No. 3 Williamsburg at 4A No. 1 Cedar Rapids, Xavier

Week 2 Spotlight (UFR): Curt Ritchie, Williamsburg

5A No. 1 Southeast Polk at 5A No. 5 Ankeny

Week 2 Spotlight (UFR): Jeff Bauer, Ankeny

5A No. 2 Dowling Catholic at 5A No. 4 WDM Valley

Week 2 Spotlight (UFR): Tom Wilson, Dowling Catholic

Nebraska C1 No. 1 Aurora at Nebraska C1 No. 2 Boone Central

Week 2 Spotlight (UFR): Kyle Peterson, Aurora

