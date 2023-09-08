Football Spotlight Week 3
Graphic by Gentry Maeder

(KMAland) -- The KMA Sports Football Spotlight is back with a look at four of the top teams and matchups in Iowa.

This week's feature has looks at Winfield-Mt. Union, Saint Ansgar, Western Dubuque and Cedar Rapids Prairie as they prepare for respective games with WACO, West Hancock, Cedar Rapids Xavier and Southeast Polk.

Check out those interviews below. 

8-Player No. 5 WACO at 8-Player No. 3 Winfield-Mt.Union

Week 3 Spotlight (UFR): Scott McCarty, Winfield-Mt. Union

A No. 1 West Hancock at A No. 4 St. Ansgar

Week 3 Spotlight (UFR): Drew Clevenger, St. Ansgar

4A No. 4 Western Dubuque at 4A No. 3 Cedar Rapids, Xavier

Week 3 Spotlight (UFR): Justin Penner, Western Dubuque

5A No. 3 Cedar Rapids, Prairie at 5A No. 1 Southeast Polk

Week 3 Spotlight (UFR): Kyle Knock, Cedar Rapids Prairie

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.