(KMAland) -- The KMA Sports Football Spotlight is back with a look at four of the top teams and matchups in Iowa.
This week's feature has looks at Winfield-Mt. Union, Saint Ansgar, Western Dubuque and Cedar Rapids Prairie as they prepare for respective games with WACO, West Hancock, Cedar Rapids Xavier and Southeast Polk.
Check out those interviews below.
8-Player No. 5 WACO at 8-Player No. 3 Winfield-Mt.Union
A No. 1 West Hancock at A No. 4 St. Ansgar
4A No. 4 Western Dubuque at 4A No. 3 Cedar Rapids, Xavier
5A No. 3 Cedar Rapids, Prairie at 5A No. 1 Southeast Polk