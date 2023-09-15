(KMAland) -- Four more state-rated teams are highlighted on the latest KMA Sports Football Spotlight.
This week, KMA Sports' Trevor Maeder took a look at North Scott, Norwalk, Ankeny Centennial and Johnston as those teams prepare for respective games with Western Dubuque, ADM, Southeast Polk and Ankeny.
Check out those interviews below.
4A No. 5 Western Dubuque at 4A No. 1 North Scott
4A No. 6 Norwalk at 4A No. 4 ADM
5A No. 7 Ankeny Centennial at 5A No. 1 Southeast Polk
5A No. 5 Johnston at 5A No. 7 Ankeny