Football Spotlight Week 4
Graphic by Gentry Maeder

(KMAland) -- Four more state-rated teams are highlighted on the latest KMA Sports Football Spotlight. 

This week, KMA Sports' Trevor Maeder took a look at North Scott, Norwalk, Ankeny Centennial and Johnston as those teams prepare for respective games with Western Dubuque, ADM, Southeast Polk and Ankeny. 

Check out those interviews below. 

4A No. 5 Western Dubuque at 4A No. 1 North Scott 

Week 4 Spotlight (UFR): Kevin Tippet, North Scott

4A No. 6 Norwalk at 4A No. 4 ADM

Week 4 Spotlight (UFR): Paul Patterson, Norwalk

5A No. 7 Ankeny Centennial at 5A No. 1 Southeast Polk

Week 4 Spotlight (UFR): Ryan Pezzetti, Ankeny Centennial

5A No. 5 Johnston at 5A No. 7 Ankeny 

Week 4 Spotlight (UFR): Brian Woodley, Johnston

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.