(KMAland) -- KMA Sports officially welcomed the 2020 Hall of Fame class earlier this month. Now, it’s time to look ahead to the 2021 class.
From now through the end of June, KMA Sports is accepting nominations for the next KMA Sports Hall of Fame class.
Send your nominations via email to dmartin@kmaland.com or via text to 712-269-7938. Please include name, school, graduation class and any accolades and achievements.
The 2021 KMA Sports Hall of Fame class will be announced during the month of August. In the meantime, check out our KMA Sports Hall of Fame page with names, stories and previous inductions linked here.