(KMAland) -- The 2021 KMA Sports Hall of Fame induction ceremony is set for Saturday, October 23rd.
KMA Sports brings together the 18 inductees for the 2021-22 KMA Sports Hall of Fame class on one night in Shenandoah’s Gladys-Wirsig Jones.
The 2021 KMA Sports Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be Saturday, October 23rd at 5:00 PM. The public is invited to attend and help to honor the Hall of Famers with free admission. The event will also be broadcast on the air and online.
Here is the list of KMA Sports Hall of Fame inductees (with profile links provided) slated to be honored on the 23rd: