(KMAland) -- KMA Sports Hall of Famer and former CAM star Zoey Artist is among the latest inductees to the IGHSAU Basketball Hall of Fame.
Artist led CAM to a state tournament appearance in 1997 and was a four-time all-state selection, earning first team honors in 1997 and 1998. She scored 1,845 points and averaged over 20 per game throughout her career.
Artist, now Zoey Robinson, was an inductee to the 2021-22 KMA Sports Hall of Fame class. She was also an all-stater in softball (twice) and volleyball (three times).
“My high school days were definitely my glory days,” Robinson said at her induction ceremony. “I had the time of my life. Most of it is just due to the people. My coaches, my teachers, my teammates, even my rival opponents.”
