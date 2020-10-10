(Tabor) -- Fremont-Mills’ dominant 1970 football team was officially inducted into the KMA Sports Hall of Fame on Friday.
The undefeated and nearly un-scored upon squad was honored during a short ceremony at halftime of the Fremont-Mills/Central Valley football game.
The 1970 squad — coached by head man Buck Riley and assistant Carl Leffingwell — didn’t allow any points in the final eight games of the season.
Members of the team in attendance were Steve Dinville, Randy Hickey, Curt Riley, Rod Blackburn, Kim Howard, Darwin Bliss, David Cheney, Kelly Shaffer, Mark Fichter, Kevin Albertson, James Doyle, David Riley (son of Coach Riley) and Fred Goodman.
