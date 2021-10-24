(Shenandoah) -- The 2021 KMA Sports Hall of Fame class was honored on Saturday evening in Shenandoah at the Gladys Wirsig-Jones Auditorium.
For the first time in two years, the Hall of Fame class came together for one ceremony with 18 individuals and four teams honored. These were the inductees:
Zoey (Artist) Robinson
CAM’s do-it-all star of the 1990s, Robinson was an all-state choice in basketball (twice), softball (twice) and volleyball (three times).
Robinson was presented into the Hall of Fame by former coaches Sandy Booker and Larry Hunt.
“When I first think about Zoey the things that come to mind are desire, discipline and dedication,” Booker said. “They not only define her in athletics but also in her academics, in her music, in her faith and in her life.”
“Zoey at CAM, Eastern Kentucky and beyond was the same amazing person that we saw 25 years ago,” Hunt said. “Zoey is a true example of a student-athlete. She was a role model for our young kids.”
Robinson was not able to make the ceremony, but she recorded a video of acceptance that was played at the event.
“My high school days were definitely my glory days,” Robinson said. “I had the time of my life. Most of it is just due to the people. My coaches, my teachers, my teammates, even my rival opponents.”
Jamie Totte-Boyd
A former Miss Basketball from Underwood, Boyd is one of 32 athletes in Iowa history to accumulate over 1,000 career points and 1,000 career rebounds.
Totte-Boyd was an All-Stater four different times in her career, leading the Eagles to back-to-back state basketball titles in 2003 and 2004. She was a 14-time letter winner, participating in volleyball, softball, golf and track, along with basketball.
Totte-Boyd’s head basketball coach from her time at Underwood, Eric Hjelle, presented her to the KMA Sports Hall of Fame.
“Jamie was extremely unselfish,” Hjelle said. “If somebody on the team had a hot hand, she would get them the ball. I remember on multiple occasions, I told her she only needed a couple more points to break the school record. Every time I told her that she quit shooting. She played within the team, but when we needed a bucket in crunch time she wanted the ball.”
Totte-Boyd was also unable to attend the ceremony in person, but she recorded a video of acceptance.
“Without my teammates, none of this would have been possible,” she said. “Growing up in a small town in Iowa, it was honestly the best I could have ever asked for. Having my best friends and teammates alongside me playing every sport possible and just having fun together.”
Kay (Bruce) Glynn
One of the most decorated long jumpers in the history of the state, Glynn won six state championships in the event during her career.
The Nishna Valley alum won three outdoor championships and three indoor titles in 1968, 1969 and 1971. Her P.E. teacher at Nishna Valley, Pam Obrecht, was on hand to present Glynn to the Hall of Fame.
“It was my privilege as a first year teacher to get a job at Nishna Valley,” Obrecht said. “I was there for six years, and she was there for the six years. She was a wonderful student.”
Glynn continues to compete in Masters and Senior Olympics events, ranking as one of the best all-around athletes in the world for her age.
“It’s a great feeling when you get to be 68 years old, and you get to feel stronger mentally and physically,” Glynn said. “It’s never too late and never give up.”
Darrell Burmeister
Coach Burmeister has coached for four decades in cross country, basketball and track and field. Many of those years have been spent at Nodaway Valley, where he won over 600 career basketball games and led the 2006 Wolverines to a state championship.
In cross country, Burmeister has guided five teams to state championships, including his boys teams in 2002, 2015, 2016 and 2017 and his girls squad in 2009. A Nodaway Valley alum, Cory Faust presented Coach Burmeister into the KMA Sports Hall of Fame.
“Passion, work ethic, consistency,” Faust said. “Those are the three qualities when I think of my high school basketball coach, Darrell Burmeister. What I think has made him able to do it for so long with so much success is that his main passion is for making a positive difference in the lives of others.”
“I still tell my young people today, passion or enthusiasm and industriousness or hard work,” Burmeister said. “If you can do those two cornerstones you can get to competitive greatness at the top, but you must have to want to work.”
Steve Carson
An iconic figure in KMAland sports, Steve Carson was a Red Oak legend in the early 1960s before going on to an impressive career at Iowa State.
Carson helped the Tigers to three Hawkeye 8 championships and three district titles while setting state records in the 220, 440, 180-low hurdles and long jump. He claimed five state championships during his career.
The ISU Athletics Hall of Fame member, Carson claimed multiple Big Eight championships and was a multi-time All-American. Carson also won the 600 at the 1967 U.S. Track & Field Federation National Championships.
“From the time we were in grade school, everybody ran, played baseball and played touch football,” Carson said in a previous interview. “That’s all we did the whole time. It didn’t seem like it was anything special. It was just a bunch of kids that enjoyed competing together.”
1981-82 Corning Girls Basketball
The Corning Red Raiderettes state qualifier was one of four teams honored in this year’s KMA Sports Hall of Fame class.
The group was very diverse and led by coach Jerry (Flip) Larsen. They went 23-2 and had seniors Connie Mercer, Susan Achen, Margaret Linn and Jackie Bogue to go with juniors Brenda Graf, Diane Cerven, Teresa Evans, Cindy Cline, Cindy Lyles and Donette Pfander. Sophomore Keli Bemis and freshmen Brenda Archer, Darla Pfander, Lisa Roberts and Kim Stielow also dotted the roster.
Corning lost in the girls basketball program’s only state tournament game to Mater Dei out of Clinton, 77-68. Bemis recorded a video of acceptance.
“I just want to say what an honor it is to receive this award,” Bemis said. “I want to thank all of our coaches, our teachers, our families, our friends and community. All of those helped us become better ballplayers.”
Marty Dalton
One of the best distance runners in the history of KMAland, Dalton was a Drake Relays champion and a multi-time state champion.
Dalton won the Class 2A 3200 meter run in 1993, but his most treasured win came in 1994 when he won the two-mile at the Drake Relays.
“It was one of those moments where I don’t remember at all,” Dalton said in an earlier interview. “I was so entranced and in the zone that particular day. I remember looking around, and it was slushy around the track. My shoe was untied. I just kept going. It was quite an experience.”
Dalton also won the cross country state title in 1993 and took the 1600 and 3200 at state in 1994.
Abby (Emsick) Reese
The most accomplished thrower in KMAland history, Reese was a four-time discus champion and two-time shot put champion at the Drake Relays.
Reese also set multiple school, conference, state and Drake Relays records along the way, claiming three discus state titles and one shot put gold. Reese’s former teacher, Barb Padilla, presented her into this year’s Hall of Fame.
“There are some students you get especially close to because of their personalities,” Padilla said. “Abby was that person. She was a great student and an amazing athlete. She was helpful, kind and hilarious. All the accolades in the world did not change her.”
Reese went on to an accomplished career at Kansas, qualified for the USA championships and Olympic Trials and broke the school-record for the discus while at Kansas.
“One of the other times I had to give a speech,” Reese said, “(Barb) wrote it for me. Thank you to my coaches. I had a great experience.”
2011 Fremont-Mills Football
One of the great football teams in KMAland history, Fremont-Mills went a perfect 13-0 and outscored their opponents by an average of 52 points per game.
The Knights were led by KMA Sports Hall of Famer Nate Meier, who had 2,494 yards rushing and 57 touchdowns during the season. Meier was joined on All-State lists by fellow seniors Dallas Franks, AJ Scarborough and Logan Wood and juniors Clayton Wilson and Mark Hall.
“I’d like to thank our coaches (Jeremy) Christiansen, (Greg) Ernster and (Kyle) Fichter,” Williams said. “There were others, but I remember Ernster always saying win the day. We tried to win every day, and that carried on to our life.”
Patty (Hodgson) Gleeson
One of the finest all-around athletes in Glenwood and KMAland history, Gleeson earned All-State honors in basketball and softball and was an accomplished track star.
Gleeson averaged just under 50 points per game during her senior basketball season at Glenwood and was a first team all-state pick as a pitcher in softball. She set multiple records at Iowa State in both basketball and track and field, earning a conference championship in the 440 hurdles and mile relay.
Classmate Kevin Mayberry presented Gleeson into this year’s Hall of Fame class.
“There’s a word that people use a lot,” Mayberry said. “She is just awesome in every way. People that watched her got the impression things came easy for her. They came easy for her because she worked so hard. She had this need to excel in everything she did.”
“I”m so honored and humbled,” Gleeson said. “Glenwood was a great foundation for sports for me. It got me into the collegiate level. I’m so happy they had girls sports at Glenwood. Title IX gave us the groundwork to show what we could do. My mom and dad raised me knowing and feeling that girls could do anything.”
Dalton Jensen
Missouri Valley’s most accomplished wrestler, Jensen won a pair of state championships and was a three-time state place winner for the Big Reds.
Jensen won the 2005 and 2007 championships and took third in 2006. He was the most outstanding wrestler of the 2007 state tournament, pinning his way to the championship. His brother — Keefer Jensen — presented him into this year’s class.
“I had a front row seat from the beginning,” Keefer Jensen said. “Some of my proudest moments were getting to see him succeed at the highest levels. Knowing the time and commitment he has put into his passion has been inspirational for our community, our wrestling program and helps even our current wrestlers that I coach today.”
Jensen went on to Iowa State and was a national qualifier before transferring to Nebraska-Kearney, where he became a two-time national finalist. He won the 2012 national championship before embarking on a coaching career that now has him as the current head coach of the Lopers.
“As I look back and reflect on my wrestling career, it’s the relationships that I look back and cherish the most,” Dalton Jensen said. “At the end of the day, it’s the little moments that I remember the most.”
Katie (Maguire) Campbell
Campbell was a multi-sport star at Treynor that finished her career with over 20 career letters and competed in 11 state meets or tournaments.
Campbell won countless All-WIC awards and was an all-state choice in three different sports. She also qualified for the Drake Relays and the state cross country meet while also claiming four state track medals. Presenting Campbell into this year’s KMA Sports Hall of Fame was her former coach and KMA Sports Hall of Famer, Gail Hartigan.
“I coached (Katie) in four sports so we got to know each other very well,” Hartigan said. “She exemplified hard work, talent and humble leadership.”
Campbell went on to an outstanding basketball career at Buena Vista following her multi-sport star run at Treynor.
“I am so thankful to KMA, my parents and my siblings who got drug so many places,” Campbell said. “My family, my community, so many games I had the Katie Mac fan club because I had so many family members there. God has placed so many awesome people in my life.”
Andy Nordland
One of the great throwers and linemen in KMAland history, Clarinda’s Andy Nordland won a pair of Drake Relays championships during his career.
Nordland picked up a pair of shot put titles at Drake during the mid-80s and was a first team all-state and National High School All-American in football. His nephew Jared Stansbury presented Nordland into the KMA Sports Hall of Fame.
“My grandpa was a storyteller,” Stansbury said. “The line between fact and fiction often seemed to blur, but many of those stories centered on my uncle Andy. It’s why, as I grew up, my uncle and his athletic exploits seemed more like the work of a superhero than the average high schooler.”
Nordland went on to Iowa State and was an All-Big Eight honoree in the shot put and a member of the 1988 Big Eight championship team. Nordland equated his success to an interview he heard from the Reverend Robert Schuller.
“I had great parents, supportive parents and a loving and supportive family,” Nordland said. “I had great teachers, great coaches and wonderful teammates, classmates and friends. I grew up in a community that loved me, supported me and cared for me. With all that going for me, how could I fail?”
Serena Parker
One of Shenandoah’s most dominant basketball standouts, Parker left Shenandoah as its all-time leading scorer and rebounder while earning All-State honors three times.
The 2015 graduate helped transform Shenandoah female athletics, setting new standards for wins in multiple sports and advancing deep into the postseason. Her former coach Jon Weinrich presented her into this year’s Hall of Fame.
“If there were stats we had for intangibles like work ethic, unselfishness and sportsmanship, Serena would be at the top of those lists as well,” Weinrich said. “Serena led with a smile on her face and never uttered a word that wasn’t polite or respectful.”
Parker is still the school’s all-time leader in 2-point field goals, 2-point field goal percentage, total field goal percentage and rebounds. She’s second in points, field goals made and blocks and third in free throws made. She also was a standout in volleyball and a three-time state medalist in track and field.
“(My dad) was my biggest critic and also my biggest fan,” Parker said. “One thing we’ve done is set a really good example for younger athletes. We have set an amazing example, whether we knew at the time or not. I’m honored to be a part of a group of people like that.”
Dean Roe
The late, great Dean Roe was honored in this year’s class as the Eberly Family Legacy Award winner.
Roe coached virtually every sport, but is possibly best known for his exploits in girls basketball. He won 685 career games and helped teams from Coin, South Page and Adair-Casey to state tournaments.
Roe also claimed a state championship in football, four state titles in track and field and had an individual state champion in golf. Roe’s children — Steve Roe and Jan Schirm — were on hand to accept the award on his behalf.
“He had a respect for the kids and a commitment to getting better all the time,” Steve Roe said. “He would go watch the kids of his former athletes play Little League and little kids basketball. He loved it.”
Kim Scamman
The Rock Port multi-sport star, Scamman led the state in rebounding in both her junior and senior seasons. She was also the top scorer in the state as a junior, averaging 28.1 points per game while leading the Jays to a third place state finish.
Scamman set records for all classes with the most points in a state tournament game with 47 and broke the all class record for most points in a state tournament with 123. Kim’s brother Cory presented her into the KMA Sports Hall of Fame.
“One word I would describe her is competitive and probably more like ultra-competitive,” Cory Scamman said. “She is so competitive she will not let any of my kids win any board games or playing HORSE when we have our get togethers. It doesn’t matter how old they are.”
Kim, who also placed fifth in the state as an individual in golf and owned multiple school records in track, went on to Northwest Missouri State where she was among the top 15 scorers in program history.
“There are so many lessons that you learn in sports,” Kim Scamman said. “I think you can learn so many things that can then be applied in life. I had a great time playing sports. It’s been a very positive influence in my life, and I enjoyed every part of it.”
Sean Shafar
One of the most prolific football players in KMAland and state history, Shafar was a star for Bedford football in the 90s.
Shafar had at least 1,100 yards rushing in each of his four seasons as a Bulldog running back, accumulating 9,629 all-purpose yards during his career. A former teammate Michael Irvin presented Shafar into this year’s class.
“He was always (humble),” Irvin said. “He taught the people around him to be humble. Sean changed the course of Bedford athletics. He set the mark for all male athletes to achieve. He was the first one in the weight room and the last one out. He set the example and out-worked everyone.”
Shafar, who was inducted into the Iowa High School Athletic Association Football Hall of Fame in 2014, was also a star player in basketball, baseball and track and field. He went on to play football at Northwest Missouri State and was a member of the 1999 national championship team.
“I remember a lot of names (in the Hall of Fame),” Shafar said. “This is an elite group. Thanks to my coaches at Bedford. They were the backbone of our program in the 90s and 2000s. I would like to thank my teammates. This is just as much theirs as it is mine.”
Rebekah Topham
The Griswold star earned four state cross country championships, 11 state track titles and two Drake Relays flags during her prep career.
Topham is also the state’s all-time leading scorer in state track and field, putting up 147 points during her four-year career with the Tigers at the state track meet. Her father, Jeff, presented her into this year’s Hall of Fame.
“When she was a senior and ran the 400 hurdles,” Topham said, “and she took fourth. It was the best race that she ever ran, in my opinion. She executed that race so well, and she ran a beautiful race. I was so proud of her.”
Topham went on to an All-American career at Wichita State, winning multiple conference championships and placing eighth nationally in the 3000 meter steeplechase in 2019.
“It’s such an honor to be here with so many amazing inductees,” Rebekah Topham said. “I want to thank my dad for getting me started with running at a very young age. Everything he has done and all the time he’s put in with coaching me, I can never thank him enough.”
2012 Treynor Softball
The only softball state champion in KMAland history is another of the four teams honored with this year’s class.
Led by KMA Sports Hall of Fame pitcher Madison (Keysor) Blankenship, the Cardinals put it together at the right time of the season and were dominant on their way to claiming the Class 2A state title.
“We had a good time,” Blankenship said. “We talk about our state championship team all the time. We couldn’t have done it without our coaches and our parents that were there for every weekend tournament.”
Steve Westphal
The legendary Lenox baseball coach, Westphal won 638 games and a state championship during his incredible career.
The Tigers also claimed 13 conference championships, played in 16 substate finals and nine state tournaments and were the 2006 state champions during Westphal’s career. One of his 17 former All-State choices, Jake Samo, presented Westphal to this year’s Hall of Fame.
“People often ask me what it was like to play for Coach Westphal,” Samo said. “It’s easy to refer to the stats and accolades, but to the guys that played for him he’s much more. He was someone we truly respected, looked up to and wanted to give our all to.”
Westphal was named the National High Athletic Coaches Association Baseball Coach of the Year in 2010 and is a three-time winner of the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Coach of the Year award. He also was inducted into the IHSBCA Hall of Fame in 2004.
“It boils down to what level you have and figuring out what you can do with what you have,” Westphal told KMA Sports in an earlier interview. “We ran across some good community support and ballplayers.”
Kevin Wise
A former South Page star, Wise was a two-time state long jump champion for the Rebels. Wise won the long jump championship in 1995 and 1996.
He was hardly just a long jumper, though, as he was honored as an All-State football standout in his senior year. Former South Page athletic director Steve Irvin presented Wise into this year’s Hall of Fame.
“South Page was a school that had some limited resources,” Irvin said. “We didn’t have a track. That didn’t stop Kevin. We did have a long jump, and you would see Kevin working that long jump, running sprints and working in the weight room. He understood it was going to take work.”
Wise walked on to the University of Iowa football program and ran track for the Hawkeyes, including on a relay with the great Tim Dwight.
“That first taste of sports as a five, six, seven year old,” Wise said. “(KMA Sports Hall of Famer Larry Murphy) taught me things that I use to this day. Things like repetition until you get it right. Until you figure it out, just keep trying and to always be prepared.”
1992 Woodbine Boys Track & Field
Another state champion team in this year’s class comes from the Woodbine 1992 track and field squad.
The Tigers were coached by the late and legendary Phil Hummel and led by Matt Mullenix, who won the 800 and the 1600 while also anchoring the medley relay to a state championship.
Woodbine had 11 qualify for state that season while also getting points from Chad Barry (4th in the discus). Assistant coach Rod Smith was on hand to accept the award on behalf of the team.
“I’m so glad I followed in (God’s plan),” Smith said. “I was farming at the time, and the school decided to allow an assistant track coach. Coach Hummel, who had been my high school coach, wanted me to be his assistant. I took it on, and what a blessing it was to have that time in my life.”
Watch the complete KMA Sports Hall of Fame ceremony for the 2021 class below.