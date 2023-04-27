(Avoca) -- Evan Hansen knows what it takes to become a champion. The KMA Sports Hall of Famer is ready to share that knowledge with the wrestlers at AHSTW.
Hansen, a two-time state champion at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton and four-time national champion at Grand View, was named the Vikings' next head wrestling coach, replacing long-time head coach Evan McCarthy.
"I was specific in my interview on what I wanted to do," Hansen said. "I said what I wanted and what I expect from my staff, parents and school. They were fully on board. That's huge."
Hansen was trying to make the World Team when he got his first coaching opportunity at Avila University in Kansas City, where he was an assistant.
"Coaching college wrestling kind of fell into my lap," he said. "I thought I could coach and compete at the same time. It's not as easy as you think. I made the decision to coach full-time and help others get to the level they want to get to."
That brought Hansen home. Or at least pretty close to home. He inherited an AHSTW program that perennially put itself near the top of the Western Iowa Conference under Coach McCarthy. However, the Vikings were young in 2022.
"They're a good program," Hansen said. "They have a lot of talented kids, but I think there's still room to grow. That's what I'm looking to do. I want to get them to the next level."
Hansen's successful wrestling career might make him the perfect coach at AHSTW. However, he doesn't expect his success on the mat will help his coaching career.
"I had a chance in the sun as an athlete," he said. "That's great, but coaching is a different ball game. They (his wrestlers) know I know what it takes to get to that level. I don't want them to see me as a successful wrestler. I want them to see me as a coach that has their best interests at heart and wants them to reach their goals."
Hansen modeled his wrestling career around the "championship lifestyle." He hopes to bring that to AHSTW.
"I expect 100 percent effort out of the guys," he said. "If we can do that, I can help them with their technique. It's hard to get that effort out of people, but I expect that. The championship lifestyle is the biggest thing I learned. It's the biggest thing I'll focus on as a coach, too."
Hansen credits many mentors, including his father and several coaches he's worked with, such as Tim Duff, Keith Massey and Nick Mitchell.
"I've watched what they do and tried to be a sponge," he said. "I've picked the minds of great coaches. That's what it takes to be a really good coach."
Check out the full interview with Hansen below.