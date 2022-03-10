(Des Moines) -- A basketball journey that cut its teeth in Clarinda and continues to this day will receive the ultimate recognition on Friday night.
Clarinda alum BJ Windhorst -- a 2016-17 KMA Sports Hall of Fame inductee -- will join the Iowa High School Athletic Association's Basketball Hall of Fame on Friday night.
The former Clarinda star joined Thursday's Upon Further Review to discuss his induction and relive his glory days of the late '80s and early '90s.
"It's really humbling and pretty cool," Windhorst said. "I'd much rather be coaching my team down there, but this is a cool deal. Someone recommended me or nominated me. I'm not sure who that was, but it's pretty cool it's happening, so I'm honored."
Windhorst's life has revolved around basketball. First, as one of the best prep players to ever grace KMAland, then as a standout at Drake, and most recently as a state championship-winning coach at West Des Moines Valley. The announcement of his induction has brought back many great memories for Windhorst, particularly those from his formative years in Clarinda.
"I grew up in a sports family," Windhorst said. "Clarinda meant everything to me. I immediately thought of my teammates and friends that I grew up with. Growing up in a small town, I think it means more when you get to the high school level. I wanted to do something special. I was lucky to play on some good teams."
The best of those teams came in the 1991 season. The Cardinals, led by the late Bill Gilmore, posted a 16-7 record and qualified for state for the sixth time in program history, but just second in the past 50 years. The trip to state came after what Windhorst coins as upset wins over St. Albert and St. Edmond, Fort Dodge.
"That season was special," Windhorst said. "We were an OK team midway through the season, but we just came together. We got hot at the right time and found our way to the state tournament. Getting to the state tournament in a town like Clarinda was a big deal."
Windhorst points to the district final win over St. Albert as one of his favorites.
"They were heavily favored," he said. "I didn't have my best game, but one of my best friends, Jason Jackson, had one of the most amazing games you'll ever see. He was 14-of-15 from the field with 29 points."
"That really sticks out to me. That was a special night. Nobody thought we would win that game. Vegas probably would have had us as 15-point underdogs."
The rest of the state probably better knows Windhorst for his current coaching role. His career has consisted of stops at Clarinda, Southeast Polk and Valley. Windhorst has taken five teams to the state tournament, coached in three state finals and led Valley to a state title in 2016. He credits his experiences as a player to his coaching success.
"I'm much more proud of my coaching career than my abilities as a player," he said. "I've been able to pay forward what basketball has meant to my life. Knowing how I liked to be coached, I wouldn't have done well coaching me."
"I was an intense, emotional player. That's helped me try to understand each player that I've coached. It's been a special journey."
The induction ceremony takes place during halftime of the Class 4A championship game. Legendary KMAland coaches Kevin Blunt (Essex, Bedford and Stanton) and Darrell Burmeister (Nodaway Valley), and former Elk Horn-Kimballton star Brett Watson are also members of this year's class.
Check out the full interview with Windhorst below.