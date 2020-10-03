LoMa1990.jpg
Photo by Matt Hays/KMA Sports

(Logan) -- The 1990 Logan-Magnolia state football champion was officially inducted into the KMA Sports Hall of Fame on Friday evening.

Lo-Ma outscored their opponents by nearly 37 points per game in the 1990 season on their way to the school’s first state championship. 

In the playoffs, they won 51-0 over undefeated Stuart-Menlo, took down Treynor 22-0 in round two and then won 25-13 over Mallard and 33-13 over Madrid at the Dome to claim the title.

Listen to a complete video interview with their head coach Gene Esser below. Click here to read and hear more about the team from August’s announcement.

