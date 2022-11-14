(KMAland) -- The Iowa football state championships are later this week in Cedar Falls at the UNI Dome.
KMA Sports will have coverage from two state championship games involving area teams, but we are also taking a look around the state at every other state final, interviewing each coach. We will continue to update this page with our interviews throughout the week.
THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 17TH
Class 8-Player: No. 4 WACO, Wayland (13-0) vs. No. 1 St. Mary's, Remsen (12-0), 9:30 AM
Class A: No. 2 Grundy Center (12-0) vs. No. 1 West Hancock (12-0), 1:00 PM
Class 4A: No. 1 Lewis Central (12-0) vs. No. 3 Xavier (12-0), 7:00 PM On KMA-FM 99.1
FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 18TH
Class 2A: No. 1 Central Lyon/George-Little Rock (12-0) vs. No. 2 Williamsburg (12-0), 10:00 AM
Class 3A: No. 2 Mount Vernon (12-0) vs. No. 1 Harlan (11-1), 1:00 PM On KMA-FM 99.1
Class 1A: No. 4 West Sioux (11-1) vs. No. 1 Van Meter (11-1), 4:00 PM
Class 5A: WDM Valley (8-4) vs. No. 4 Southeast Polk (11-1), 7:30 PM