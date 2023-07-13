(KMAland) -- Thirty-two baseball teams will compete at the state tournaments in Carroll and Iowa City next week. KMA Sports will preview all of them. Continue to check this page for interviews.
CLASS 1A
Kingsley-Pierson
Remsen, St. Mary's
Lynnville-Sully
Burlington, Notre Dame
Lisbon
Gehlen Catholic
Saint Ansgar
South Winneshiek
CLASS 2A
Beckman Catholic
Underwood
Cascade
West Lyon
Van Buren County
Woodward-Granger
Williamsburg
Pella Christian
CLASS 3A
Western Dubuque
North Polk
Marion
Wahlert Catholic
Ballard
Carlisle
Spencer
Harlan
CLASS 4A
Johnston
Iowa City High
Southeast Polk
Dowling Catholic
Dallas Center-Grimes
Cedar Falls
Ames
Iowa City Liberty