State Baseball Tournament

(KMAland) -- Thirty-two baseball teams will compete at the state tournaments in Carroll and Iowa City next week. KMA Sports will preview all of them. Continue to check this page for interviews. 

CLASS 1A 

Kingsley-Pierson

Remsen, St. Mary's

1A STATE BASEBALL PREVIEW (UFR): DEAN HARPENAU, REMSEN, ST. MARY'S

Lynnville-Sully

1A STATE BASEBALL PREVIEW (UFR): SCOTT ALBERTS, LYNNVILLE-SULLY

Burlington, Notre Dame

Lisbon

Gehlen Catholic

Saint Ansgar

South Winneshiek

1A BSB ALEX SMITH SOUTH WINN UFR.mp3

CLASS 2A 

Beckman Catholic

Underwood

Cascade

West Lyon

2A KOURY KRAMER WEST LYON BSB UFR.mp3

Van Buren County

Woodward-Granger

Williamsburg

Pella Christian 

CLASS 3A 

Western Dubuque

North Polk

Marion

Wahlert Catholic

3A BSB KORY TUESCHER WAHLERT UFR.mp3

Ballard

Carlisle

3A BSB BLAKE HEITMEIER CARLISLE UFR.mp3

Spencer

Harlan

CLASS 4A

Johnston

Iowa City High

Southeast Polk

Dowling Catholic

Dallas Center-Grimes

Cedar Falls

Ames

Iowa City Liberty 

