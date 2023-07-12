State Softball Tournament
Photo: Derek Martin/KMA Sports

(KMAland) -- KMA Sports is previewing the Iowa state softball tournament. We will have interviews with each of the 40 coaches that qualify teams on this page.

CLASS 1A 

Martendale-St. Mary's

North Linn

1A CHAD SPORE NORTH LINN UFR.mp3

Southeast Warren

Wayne

Remsen, St. Mary's

Clarksville

Sigourney

1A STATE SOFTBALL PREVIEW (UFR): SHELLY STREIGLE, SIGOURNEY

Fort Dodge, St. Edmond

KNOW YOUR OPPONENT (UFR): Bill Shirbroun, St. Edmond Softball

CLASS 2A 

Iowa City, Regina

Van Meter

Central Springs

Lisbon

Interstate 35

West Monona

2A STATE SOFTBALL PREVIEW (UFR): DAN THOMPSON, WEST MONONA

Missouri Valley

Northeast 

CLASS 3A 

Williamsburg

Davenport Assumption

3A TYLER EDWARDS ASSUMPTION UFR.mp3

Dubuque Wahlert

Davis County

Estherville Lincoln Central

3A MEGAN ANDERSON ELC UFR.mp3

Benton Community

Saydel

Albia

CLASS 4A 

North Polk

Carlisle

Fort Dodge

Norwalk

4A STATE SOFTBALL PREVIEW (UFR): BEAU LIVINGSTON, NORWALK

Western Dubuque

ADM

4A STATE SOFTBALL PREVIEW (UFR): LINDSAY STANFORD, ADM

Winterset

North Scott

CLASS 5A 

Ankeny Centennial

Ankeny

Waukee Northwest

Southeast Polk

West Des Moines Valley

5A STATE SOFTBALL PREVIEW (UFR): TOM BAKEY, WDM VALLEY

Pleasant Valley

Muscatine

Bettendorf

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.