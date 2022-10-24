(KMAland) -- Does anybody have anything for Ryan "The Mouth" Matheny heading into the final week of the KMA Sports Football Picks Contest?
The Mouth currently has a one-game lead.
Last week's top honor went to the legendary Derek Martin, who correctly nailed 14 of his 15 picks last week.
Here are this year's winners so far.
Week 1: Dan Ryan (12/15)
Week 2: Dustin Comstock (14/15)
Week 3: Ryan Matheny (12/15)
Week 4: Greg Hill (12/15)
Week 5: Lane Van Gorden (13/15)
Week 6: Jan Harris (12/15)
Week 7: Derek Martin (14/15)
Week 8: Paul Fish (13/15)
Week 9: Derek Martin (14/15)
Please submit your picks to tmaeder@kmamail.com by 6 PM Friday evening.
KMALAND IOWA PLAYOFFS
8-Player: GTRA at West Harrison
8-Player: CAM at Lenox
8-Player: Fremont-Mills at SE Warren
Class A: Southwest Valley at AHSTW
Class A: Mount Ayr at Lynnville-Sully
Class 1A: Kuemper Catholic at West Sioux
Class 2A: Clarinda at Central Lyon/George-Little Rock
Class 3A: Creston at North Polk
Class 4A: Glenwood at Spencer
Class 5A: Sioux City East at Ankeny
KMALAND NEBRASKA PLAYOFFS
D1: Hi-Line at Elmwood-Murdock (Pick must be made by 4 PM Friday)
D2: Johnson-Brock at Dundy County Stratton (Pick must be made by 2 PM Friday)
KMALAND MISSOURI PLAYOFFS
8-Player: Nodaway Valley at Stanberry
8-Player: Mound City at South Holt
NON-KMALAND IOWA PLAYOFF GAME OF THE WEEK
West Lyon at Greene County
Point differential of CLGLR/Clarinda, Fremont-Mills/Southeast Warren and Southwest Valley/AHSTW