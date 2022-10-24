KMA Sports Logo 3
(KMAland) -- Does anybody have anything for Ryan "The Mouth" Matheny heading into the final week of the KMA Sports Football Picks Contest?

The Mouth currently has a one-game lead. 

Last week's top honor went to the legendary Derek Martin, who correctly nailed 14 of his 15 picks last week. 

Here are this year's winners so far. 

Week 1: Dan Ryan (12/15)

Week 2: Dustin Comstock (14/15)

Week 3: Ryan Matheny (12/15) 

Week 4: Greg Hill (12/15)

Week 5: Lane Van Gorden (13/15)

Week 6: Jan Harris (12/15) 

Week 7: Derek Martin (14/15) 

Week 8: Paul Fish (13/15) 

Week 9: Derek Martin (14/15)

Please submit your picks to tmaeder@kmamail.com by 6 PM Friday evening. 

KMALAND IOWA PLAYOFFS

8-Player: GTRA at West Harrison

8-Player: CAM at Lenox

8-Player: Fremont-Mills at SE Warren

Class A: Southwest Valley at AHSTW

Class A: Mount Ayr at Lynnville-Sully

Class 1A: Kuemper Catholic at West Sioux

Class 2A: Clarinda at Central Lyon/George-Little Rock

Class 3A: Creston at North Polk

Class 4A: Glenwood at Spencer

Class 5A: Sioux City East at Ankeny

KMALAND NEBRASKA PLAYOFFS

D1: Hi-Line at Elmwood-Murdock (Pick must be made by 4 PM Friday) 

D2: Johnson-Brock at Dundy County Stratton (Pick must be made by 2 PM Friday) 

KMALAND MISSOURI PLAYOFFS

8-Player: Nodaway Valley at Stanberry

8-Player: Mound City at South Holt

NON-KMALAND IOWA PLAYOFF GAME OF THE WEEK

West Lyon at Greene County

Point differential of CLGLR/Clarinda, Fremont-Mills/Southeast Warren and Southwest Valley/AHSTW

