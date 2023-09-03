KMA Sports Logo
Design by Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- Tim Cortney claimed the title in Week 2 of the 2023 KMA Sports Football Pick'em Contest.

Cortney was on of three individuals to correctly picked 12 of the 15 games and won via tiebreaker. 

Here are the winners from the first two weeks:

Week 1: Joseph Philpott (13/15)

Week 2: Tim Cortney (12/15)

Here are the games for Week 3. All picks must be submitted to tmaeder@kmamail.com by 6 PM Friday. 

KMALAND IOWA

Shenandoah at Nodaway Valley

Clarinda at Treynor

Lenox at Bedford

East Union at Southeast Warren

AHSTW at Kuemper Catholic

Wayne at Martensdale-St. Marys

Earlham at IKM-Manning

Woodbury Central at Logan-Magnolia

Glenwood at Harlan

Lewis Central at ADM

KMALAND MISSOURI

East Atchison at Nodaway Valley (MO)

Worth County at North Andrew

KMALAND NEBRASKA

Ashland-Greenwood at Aurora

Johnson County Central at Lourdes Central Catholic

NON-KMALAND IOWA GAME OF THE WEEK

Western Dubuque at Cedar Rapids, Xavier

Tiebreaker: Total points scored by Clarinda, Bedford and Glenwood.

STANDINGS AFTER WEEK 2

Beginning next week, each participant's worst week will be subtracted from their total score. 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.