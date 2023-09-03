(KMAland) -- Tim Cortney claimed the title in Week 2 of the 2023 KMA Sports Football Pick'em Contest.
Cortney was on of three individuals to correctly picked 12 of the 15 games and won via tiebreaker.
Here are the winners from the first two weeks:
Week 1: Joseph Philpott (13/15)
Week 2: Tim Cortney (12/15)
Here are the games for Week 3. All picks must be submitted to tmaeder@kmamail.com by 6 PM Friday.
KMALAND IOWA
Shenandoah at Nodaway Valley
Clarinda at Treynor
Lenox at Bedford
East Union at Southeast Warren
AHSTW at Kuemper Catholic
Wayne at Martensdale-St. Marys
Earlham at IKM-Manning
Woodbury Central at Logan-Magnolia
Glenwood at Harlan
Lewis Central at ADM
KMALAND MISSOURI
East Atchison at Nodaway Valley (MO)
Worth County at North Andrew
KMALAND NEBRASKA
Ashland-Greenwood at Aurora
Johnson County Central at Lourdes Central Catholic
NON-KMALAND IOWA GAME OF THE WEEK
Western Dubuque at Cedar Rapids, Xavier
Tiebreaker: Total points scored by Clarinda, Bedford and Glenwood.
STANDINGS AFTER WEEK 2
Beginning next week, each participant's worst week will be subtracted from their total score.