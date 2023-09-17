(KMAland) -- Craig Parmley was the winner of the Week 4 KMA Sports Football Pick'em Contest last week.
Parmley correctly nailed 10 of the 15 picks. Parmley was one of two participants to score 10, but won the tiebreaker.
Here are this week's picks. Please submit your entries to tmaeder@kmamail.com by 6 PM Friday.
KMALAND IOWA
Red Oak at Missouri Valley
Sidney vs. Boyer Valley (at Glenwood)
Audubon at Coon Rapids-Bayard
Woodbine at Ar-We-Va
Tri-Center at Logan-Magnolia
Treynor at AHSTW
South Central Calhoun at IKM-Manning
Kuemper Catholic at Greene County
Harlan at Creston
Glenwood at Lewis Central
KMALAND MISSOURI
Albany at North Andrew
South Holt at Rock Port
KMALAND NEBRASKA
Lourdes Central Catholic at Johnson-Brock
Falls City at Syracuse
NON-KMALAND IOWA GAME OF THE WEEK
West Lyon at Western Christian
Tiebreaker: Points scored by losing teams in AHSTW/Treynor, Glenwood/Lewis Central & Harlan/Creston
Here are the standings through four weeks: