(KMAland) -- Craig Parmley was the winner of the Week 4 KMA Sports Football Pick'em Contest last week. 

Parmley correctly nailed 10 of the 15 picks. Parmley was one of two participants to score 10, but won the tiebreaker.

Here are this week's picks. Please submit your entries to tmaeder@kmamail.com by 6 PM Friday. 

KMALAND IOWA

Red Oak at Missouri Valley

Sidney vs. Boyer Valley (at Glenwood)

Audubon at Coon Rapids-Bayard

Woodbine at Ar-We-Va

Tri-Center at Logan-Magnolia

Treynor at AHSTW

South Central Calhoun at IKM-Manning

Kuemper Catholic at Greene County

Harlan at Creston

Glenwood at Lewis Central

KMALAND MISSOURI

Albany at North Andrew

South Holt at Rock Port

KMALAND NEBRASKA

Lourdes Central Catholic at Johnson-Brock

Falls City at Syracuse

NON-KMALAND IOWA GAME OF THE WEEK

West Lyon at Western Christian

Tiebreaker: Points scored by losing teams in AHSTW/Treynor, Glenwood/Lewis Central & Harlan/Creston

Here are the standings through four weeks: 

Download PDF Week 4 Picks Contest

