(KMAland) -- Greg Hill was the top picker in KMAland last week.
Hill was the only person in the field to correctly predict 12 of 15 matchups.
Here are the winners from the first four weeks.
Week 1: Dan Ryan (12/15)
Week 2: Dustin Comstock (14/15)
Week 3: Ryan Matheny (12/15)
Week 4: Greg Hill (12/15)
Here are this week's picks. Please send your selections to tmaeder@kmamail.com by 6 PM Friday.
KMALAND IOWA
Clarinda at Greene County
Red Oak at Des Moines Christian
East Mills at Fremont-Mills
Exira-EHK at Bedford
Audubon at CAM
West Harrison at Coon Rapids-Bayard
Martensdale-St. Marys at Murray
St. Albert at Earlham
IKM-Manning at Tri-Center
Sioux City East at Ankeny Centennial
KMALAND MISSOURI
Rock Port at East Atchison
Platte Valley at Albany
KMALAND NEBRASKA
Parkview Christian at Sterling
Raymond Central at Auburn
NON-KMALAND GAME OF THE WEEK
OABCIG at Spirit Lake
Tiebreaker: Total points scored by Clarinda, East Atchison, Fremont-Mills and Red Oak.