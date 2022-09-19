KMAland Football

(KMAland) -- Greg Hill was the top picker in KMAland last week. 

Hill was the only person in the field to correctly predict 12 of 15 matchups. 

Here are the winners from the first four weeks. 

Here are the winners from the first three weeks

Week 1: Dan Ryan (12/15)

Week 2: Dustin Comstock (14/15)

Week 3: Ryan Matheny (12/15) 

Week 4: Greg Hill (12/15)

Here are this week's picks. Please send your selections to tmaeder@kmamail.com by 6 PM Friday.  

KMALAND IOWA

Clarinda at Greene County

Red Oak at Des Moines Christian

East Mills at Fremont-Mills

Exira-EHK at Bedford

Audubon at CAM 

West Harrison at Coon Rapids-Bayard

Martensdale-St. Marys at Murray

St. Albert at Earlham

IKM-Manning at Tri-Center

Sioux City East at Ankeny Centennial

KMALAND MISSOURI

Rock Port at East Atchison

Platte Valley at Albany

KMALAND NEBRASKA

Parkview Christian at Sterling

Raymond Central at Auburn

NON-KMALAND GAME OF THE WEEK

OABCIG at Spirit Lake 

Tiebreaker: Total points scored by Clarinda, East Atchison, Fremont-Mills and Red Oak. 

 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.