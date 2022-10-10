(KMAland) -- KMA Sports Operations Manager Derek Martin led the way in a very strong week of picks.
Our fearless leader correctly drilled 14 of 15 picks while 14 pickers had stout weeks with 13 correct games.
Here are this year's winners so far.
Week 1: Dan Ryan (12/15)
Week 2: Dustin Comstock (14/15)
Week 3: Ryan Matheny (12/15)
Week 4: Greg Hill (12/15)
Week 5: Lane Van Gorden (13/15)
Week 6: Jan Harris (12/15)
Week 7: Derek Martin (14/15)
Here are this week's picks. Please send your selections to tmaeder@kmamail.com by 6 PM Friday.
KMALAND IOWA
Clarinda at Red Oak
Fremont-Mills at Lenox
East Mills at Stanton-Essex
Coon Rapids-Bayard at Exira-EHK
Earlham at Riverside
Southwest Valley at Mount Ayr
Tri-Center at Westwood
Underwood at Kuemper Catholic
Fort Dodge at Denison-Schleswig
Harlan at Creston
KMALAND MISSOURI
Worth County at North Andrew
Maryville at Savannah
KMALAND NEBRASKA
Omaha Roncalli at Ashland-Greenwood
Freeman at Palmyra (Pick must be made by 6 PM Thursday)
NON-KMALAND GAME OF THE WEEK
Humboldt at Nevada
Tiebreaker – Points scored by the winning teams in Lenox/Fremont-Mills, Southwest Valley/Mount Ayr and Underwood/Kuemper Catholic
2022 High School Football Pickem Standings
|NAME
|TOTAL
|LOWEST
|Week 1
|Week 2
|Week 3
|Week 4
|Week 5
|Week 6
|Week 7
|Week 8
|Week 9
|Week 10
|RYAN MATHENY
|70
|8
|8
|13
|12
|11
|11
|10
|13
|MATT HAYS
|69
|7
|7
|11
|12
|11
|11
|12
|12
|DOUG BRANDT
|69
|10
|10
|13
|11
|10
|11
|11
|13
|GREG HILL
|68
|9
|9
|13
|10
|12
|12
|9
|12
|LANE VAN GORDEN
|68
|9
|9
|11
|10
|11
|13
|11
|12
|JAN HARRIS
|68
|7
|7
|13
|12
|10
|8
|12
|13
|DUSTIN COMSTOCK
|68
|8
|8
|14
|10
|10
|9
|12
|13
|JOSH HILL
|67
|9
|10
|12
|10
|9
|11
|12
|12
|ERIC DIAL
|66
|8
|11
|11
|8
|9
|12
|10
|13
|NEAL OSLER
|66
|7
|11
|13
|9
|9
|7
|11
|13
|DEREK MARTIN
|65
|8
|8
|13
|10
|8
|9
|11
|14
|TOM MOORE
|63
|0
|8
|11
|12
|0
|11
|11
|10
|ERIC APPERSON
|63
|7
|11
|13
|11
|7
|8
|9
|11
|TIM CORTNEY
|63
|6
|10
|9
|12
|9
|10
|6
|13
|DAN RYAN
|62
|7
|12
|7
|10
|7
|12
|8
|13
|DON JARRETT
|61
|8
|10
|12
|9
|9
|8
|9
|12
|PEYTON JACKSON
|60
|6
|9
|12
|10
|11
|6
|9
|9
|TRENT TURNEY
|60
|4
|9
|10
|10
|10
|4
|9
|12
|TOM GROBE
|60
|7
|11
|10
|9
|7
|8
|10
|12
|JAMES RODENBURG
|60
|6
|11
|6
|10
|8
|9
|9
|13
|RICKY BARBOSA
|60
|7
|7
|8
|10
|9
|11
|9
|13
|JAY SODERBERG
|59
|8
|8
|11
|9
|9
|10
|9
|11
|JAMES HARDEE
|59
|9
|9
|10
|9
|9
|10
|10
|11
|PAUL FISH
|59
|6
|9
|10
|11
|8
|9
|6
|12
|CHRISTOPHER SICKELS
|56
|7
|8
|8
|9
|10
|9
|7
|12
|JOHN HEWETT
|56
|0
|10
|0
|6
|7
|10
|10
|13
|DAYTON LITTLE
|55
|7
|8
|11
|10
|7
|11
|8
|7
|BRAD KNIGHT
|55
|0
|0
|10
|9
|9
|9
|9
|9
|NICK STAVAS
|54
|7
|9
|10
|8
|7
|8
|9
|10
|TREVOR MAEDER
|54
|7
|8
|10
|8
|7
|7
|9
|12
|CHET STAMBAUGH
|52
|6
|9
|6
|8
|7
|11
|8
|9
|JERRY WALLACE
|50
|6
|6
|11
|8
|10
|12
|9
|0
|JOSEPH PHILPOTT
|49
|5
|5
|9
|7
|8
|7
|7
|11
|AUSTIN LORENZ
|49
|6
|7
|8
|6
|6
|9
|8
|11
|CRAIG PARMLEY
|48
|0
|0
|9
|8
|10
|0
|10
|11
|JOHN BLOMSTEDT
|47
|0
|0
|0
|10
|11
|6
|8
|12
|DENNIS ERICKSON
|44
|0
|0
|0
|6
|9
|6
|10
|13
|GENTRY MAEDER
|39
|0
|6
|10
|5
|0
|8
|0
|10
|SCOTT BECKER
|32
|0
|5
|10
|10
|7
|0
|0
|0
|KRIS OGBURN
|32
|0
|8
|7
|10
|7
|0
|0
|0
|KYLE BRANAN
|31
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|11
|13
|CURTIS OSBORN
|30
|0
|7
|7
|8
|8
|0
|0
|0
|DAN SCHLEISMAN
|29
|0
|10
|13
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|KOLE BRANAN
|28
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|8
|13
|DAVID CARLSON
|23
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|12
|BRENT BARNETT
|18
|0
|9
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|DAN COOPER
|15
|0
|0
|8
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|ZACH KLUTE
|9
|0
|0
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|DAVID RYAN
|9
|0
|0
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|JACOB ERICKSON
|7
|0
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|COLE CORSON
|7
|0
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|BEAU WILLIAMS
|6
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TRAVIS WALDSTEIN
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|DENISE MILLS
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0