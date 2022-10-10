KMA Sports Logo 3
(KMAland) -- KMA Sports Operations Manager Derek Martin led the way in a very strong week of picks. 

Our fearless leader correctly drilled 14 of 15 picks while 14 pickers had stout weeks with 13 correct games. 

Here are this year's winners so far. 

Week 1: Dan Ryan (12/15)

Week 2: Dustin Comstock (14/15)

Week 3: Ryan Matheny (12/15) 

Week 4: Greg Hill (12/15)

Week 5: Lane Van Gorden (13/15)

Week 6: Jan Harris (12/15) 

Week 7: Derek Martin (14/15) 

Here are this week's picks. Please send your selections to tmaeder@kmamail.com by 6 PM Friday.  

KMALAND IOWA 

Clarinda at Red Oak 

Fremont-Mills at Lenox 

East Mills at Stanton-Essex 

Coon Rapids-Bayard at Exira-EHK

Earlham at Riverside

Southwest Valley at Mount Ayr 

Tri-Center at Westwood 

Underwood at Kuemper Catholic 

Fort Dodge at Denison-Schleswig

Harlan at Creston

KMALAND MISSOURI 

Worth County at North Andrew

Maryville at Savannah

KMALAND NEBRASKA 

Omaha Roncalli at Ashland-Greenwood

Freeman at Palmyra (Pick must be made by 6 PM Thursday)        

NON-KMALAND GAME OF THE WEEK

Humboldt at Nevada 

Tiebreaker – Points scored by the winning teams in Lenox/Fremont-Mills, Southwest Valley/Mount Ayr and Underwood/Kuemper Catholic

2022 High School Football Pickem Standings

NAME TOTAL LOWEST Week 1 Week 2 Week 3 Week 4 Week 5 Week 6 Week 7 Week 8 Week 9 Week 10
RYAN MATHENY 70 8 8 13 12 11 11 10 13
MATT HAYS 69 7 7 11 12 11 11 12 12
DOUG BRANDT 69 10 10 13 11 10 11 11 13
GREG HILL 68 9 9 13 10 12 12 9 12
LANE VAN GORDEN 68 9 9 11 10 11 13 11 12
JAN HARRIS 68 7 7 13 12 10 8 12 13
DUSTIN COMSTOCK 68 8 8 14 10 10 9 12 13
JOSH HILL 67 9 10 12 10 9 11 12 12
ERIC DIAL 66 8 11 11 8 9 12 10 13
NEAL OSLER 66 7 11 13 9 9 7 11 13
DEREK MARTIN 65 8 8 13 10 8 9 11 14
TOM MOORE 63 0 8 11 12 0 11 11 10
ERIC APPERSON 63 7 11 13 11 7 8 9 11
TIM CORTNEY 63 6 10 9 12 9 10 6 13
DAN RYAN 62 7 12 7 10 7 12 8 13
DON JARRETT 61 8 10 12 9 9 8 9 12
PEYTON JACKSON 60 6 9 12 10 11 6 9 9
TRENT TURNEY 60 4 9 10 10 10 4 9 12
TOM GROBE 60 7 11 10 9 7 8 10 12
JAMES RODENBURG 60 6 11 6 10 8 9 9 13
RICKY BARBOSA 60 7 7 8 10 9 11 9 13
JAY SODERBERG 59 8 8 11 9 9 10 9 11
JAMES HARDEE 59 9 9 10 9 9 10 10 11
PAUL FISH 59 6 9 10 11 8 9 6 12
CHRISTOPHER SICKELS 56 7 8 8 9 10 9 7 12
JOHN HEWETT 56 0 10 0 6 7 10 10 13
DAYTON LITTLE 55 7 8 11 10 7 11 8 7
BRAD KNIGHT 55 0 0 10 9 9 9 9 9
NICK STAVAS 54 7 9 10 8 7 8 9 10
TREVOR MAEDER 54 7 8 10 8 7 7 9 12
CHET STAMBAUGH 52 6 9 6 8 7 11 8 9
JERRY WALLACE 50 6 6 11 8 10 12 9 0
JOSEPH PHILPOTT 49 5 5 9 7 8 7 7 11
AUSTIN LORENZ 49 6 7 8 6 6 9 8 11
CRAIG PARMLEY 48 0 0 9 8 10 0 10 11
JOHN BLOMSTEDT 47 0 0 0 10 11 6 8 12
DENNIS ERICKSON 44 0 0 0 6 9 6 10 13
GENTRY MAEDER 39 0 6 10 5 0 8 0 10
SCOTT BECKER 32 0 5 10 10 7 0 0 0
KRIS OGBURN 32 0 8 7 10 7 0 0 0
KYLE BRANAN 31 0 0 0 0 0 7 11 13
CURTIS OSBORN 30 0 7 7 8 8 0 0 0
DAN SCHLEISMAN 29 0 10 13 6 0 0 0 0
KOLE BRANAN 28 0 0 0 0 0 7 8 13
DAVID CARLSON 23 0 0 0 0 0 0 11 12
BRENT BARNETT 18 0 9 9 0 0 0 0 0
DAN COOPER 15 0 0 8 7 0 0 0 0
ZACH KLUTE 9 0 0 9 0 0 0 0 0
DAVID RYAN 9 0 0 9 0 0 0 0 0
JACOB ERICKSON 7 0 7 0 0 0 0 0 0
COLE CORSON 7 0 7 0 0 0 0 0 0
BEAU WILLIAMS 6 0 6 0 0 0 0 0 0
TRAVIS WALDSTEIN 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0
DENISE MILLS 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

